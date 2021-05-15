INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang girls’ soccer team played an evenly matched game in the second half, but a slow start in the first half resulted in two Solon goals, and that was enough for the Spartans to head home with a win, 2-0.
The girls played hard until the end, but struggled to control the field, resulting in one or two shots on goal the entire game.
“We came out flat in the first half, and played even in the second,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway. “That really was the difference in the game.”
“We did struggle with the fundamentals of accurate passing and receiving, which limits our effectiveness in the attack phase of the game,” added Conaway. “To their credit, Solon’s midfield did a great job of controlling the center third of the field, which limited our opportunities.”
The Mustangs are now 3-9 on the season, and were back in action Friday night at West Delaware (0-11). Stats were not readily available come press time. The girls will be home on Tuesday, May 18, hosting Center Point-Urbana (6-7).