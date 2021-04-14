Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang girls’ soccer team needs to avoid the Vikette mascot after back-to-back games against the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes and the Decorah Vikings (Vikettes).

Indee had their home opener last Friday night as they hosted the Vikettes of Vinton-Shellsburg.

On a cold, wet, and windy day the Independence Mustangs girls soccer team battled a very good Vinton-Shellsburg team, but came up short in a 5-1 setback.

The Vikettes scored 3 goals to take an early lead, but the Mustangs tallied a goal right before halftime to cut the lead to 3-1 at intermission.

Senior Lily Hersom scored the lone goal for the Mustangs.

Vs. Decorah

DECORAH – The Indee girls then traveled to Decorah on Monday to face the Decorah Vikings (or Vikettes). The final in this one was 6-0. It was 2-0 at the half.

The Mustang girls move to 1-2 on the season, and traveled to Mount Vernon on Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for game stats and analysis in Saturday’s paper.

