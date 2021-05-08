INDEPENDENCE – The Independence girls’ soccer team hosted Benton Community (3-5) on Tuesday night at Lyle Leinbaugh Field. There was plenty of scoring to go around in this one, and the Mustangs would hang on for a 4-3 win to raise their overall record to 3-7, snapping a four-game skid.
The Mustangs were leading 4-1 with 10 minutes left, and let the Bobcats back into the game, but were able to tighten up and finish.
“This year has been a make peace lineup as we have been riddled with injuries,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “so girls are stepping up into roles they don’t normally play, and have done a terrific job.”
Freshman Easten Miller continues to have a terrific year, scoring two goals and assisting on another. Another freshman, Katie Clark, added two goals of her own, and junior Libby Webb assisted on one goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Chevelle Hookom logged an amazing 24 saves.
Miller scored her 14th and 15th goals of the season, and is second in the WaMaC-West in scoring behind Clear Creek-Amana’s Lauren Riggle with 17. She is second in the state in freshman scorers.
1 2 T
Benton 1 2 3
Independence 2 2 4
The Mustangs will be at Beckman Catholic (2-8) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. The girls will be back at home on Tuesday, May 11, for a 5:30 p.m. match vs. Solon (7-4).