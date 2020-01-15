VINTON – The Independence Mustangs’ girls basketball team travelled to Vinton Monday night to make up a game originally scheduled for last Friday. The result was a hard-fought loss at the hands of the Vikettes by a score of 50-34.
The Mustangs went toe-to-toe with Vinton-Shellsburg during the first quarter and trailed 12-8 after one.
“I thought we played pretty well. Our intensity right out of the gate was the best it has been all year. We played with great effort, but not out of control. We were able to force some bad passes, create turnovers, and produce open shots. We forced Vinton-Shellsburg to use a timeout early because we had them a little out of sync, a credit to our intensity,” said Head Mustangs Coach Bryce Pierce.
The second quarter found the Indee girls in some foul trouble, so the lineup, at times, was a bit different than usual. Coach Pierce had some good things to say about his bench.
“Grace Krueger stepped in and provided us with a very solid 4-minute segment. Grace’s minutes haven’t been a ton lately, but I’m very proud of the way she has worked in practice and was a big asset for us in the first half. She was able to help get us to halftime playing some crucial minutes while a few our girls in foul trouble didn’t have to worry about picking up another,” Pierce said.
At half-time, Independence found themselves down by 14 points, 32-18.
The third quarter saw Vinton-Shellsburg extend their lead by outscoring the Mustangs 11-6.
Coach Pierce added, “We hit a couple lulls in the game, and credit to Vinton-Shellsburg for taking advantage of those moments, but our girls kept fighting. They refused to go away easily.”
At the end of the third quarter, the score was Vinton-Shellsburg 43, Independence 24.
The Mustangs showed some fight in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Vikettes 10-7.
Coach Pierce sees the girls turning the corner. He said, “At the end of the night, I wish we had made a few more shots and committed fewer turnovers, but that’s basketball. I’ve told the girls before, I don’t like losing and we can’t be satisfied with the results of our games, but taking certain pieces of the game it is promising to feel as if we are on the brink of turning the corner and we start winning more often. It will continue to take a lot of work from coaches and players, but I feel as if we are prepared to do so.”
In closing, Coach Pierce concluded, “Their coach had some very nice things to say about our girls before and after the game. It’s fun to see that others are recognizing the progress we are making, and I appreciated their coach telling me those things.”
Mary Puffett lead the Mustangs in scoring with 13 points. Jadyn Schultz added 5 points and Marleigh Louvar and Sophie Wolf contributed 4 points each. Shanna Kleve played quite a few minutes and walked away without committing a turnover and scoring 4 points. Anna Ruffcorn and Madyson Ristvedt added 2 points each.
Independence will host Center Point-Urbana Tuesday night and go on the road to Benton Community on Friday night.