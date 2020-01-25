Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WAVERLY – Independence High School sent nine girls to the 2020 Iowa High School girls Wrestling Championships at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on January 24 and 25. This is the second year of the tournament.

Two of the nine girls are ranked in their respective weight classes – Kenzie Fischels at 170 pounds is ranked sixth, and Rachel Eddy at 195 pounds is ranked second.

The list of wrestlers includes:

  • Dakota Whitman, 113 pounds
  • Chevelle Hockom, 113 pounds
  • Katelyn Van Buren, 126 pounds
  • Natalee Anderson, 132 pounds
  • Lillian Henkes, 138 pounds
  • Khyley McGrath, 152 pounds
  • Kenzie Fischels, 170 pounds
  • Rachel Eddy, 195 pounds
  • Layla Walker, 195 pounds

Good luck, ladies!

Watch for results from the tourney in our next issue of the Bulletin Journal.