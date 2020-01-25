WAVERLY – Independence High School sent nine girls to the 2020 Iowa High School girls Wrestling Championships at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on January 24 and 25. This is the second year of the tournament.
Two of the nine girls are ranked in their respective weight classes – Kenzie Fischels at 170 pounds is ranked sixth, and Rachel Eddy at 195 pounds is ranked second.
The list of wrestlers includes:
- Dakota Whitman, 113 pounds
- Chevelle Hockom, 113 pounds
- Katelyn Van Buren, 126 pounds
- Natalee Anderson, 132 pounds
- Lillian Henkes, 138 pounds
- Khyley McGrath, 152 pounds
- Kenzie Fischels, 170 pounds
- Rachel Eddy, 195 pounds
- Layla Walker, 195 pounds
Good luck, ladies!
Watch for results from the tourney in our next issue of the Bulletin Journal.