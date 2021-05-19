INDEPENDENCE – The Independence girls’ tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the Team 1A Region 4 bracket after two wins last Saturday here in Independence on the home courts.
In postseason play, the first team to win five matches wins the meet.
In the first round, the Mustangs defeated South Tama, 5-2. Indee then played the winner of Mount Vernon and Maquoketa. Mount Vernon won, 5-1, over Maquoketa.
In the second round, Independence gained a little revenge by defeating Mount Vernon, 5-3. Mount Vernon beat the Mustangs, 7-2, on April 29.
Shanna Kleve, Taryn Nolting, and Avery Patton were double winners for the day. Coach Morkel added that Kleve and Nolting really played well, their best matches of the year.
Indee’s No. 2 doubles team, Nikki Higgins and Avery Patton, teamed together for the first time and won a crucial match – a very exciting 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 – to seal the team win against Mount Vernon, 5-3.
The win over Mount Vernon sends the Mustangs into a semifinal match on Saturday, May 22, against Class 1A’s No. 1 ranked team in the state, Xavier.
“Xavier is a very good team,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “and this will be a tough meet, but a fun one as we will have no pressure and we can see how we can do against a quality program like Xavier.”
The Mustangs have had a terrific year, which has cumulated in a trip to Xavier.
“We are going to go out and do our best,” added Morkel. “This is an awesome experience, and a nice accomplishment for our girls’ team to advance to the round of 16 teams.”
The postseason started with 68 teams in Class 1A, and we are down to the final 16 and a possible trip to state.
“I am really proud of this whole team,” said Morkel. “The team won the two meets on Saturday with a great effort by all six players.”
Independence, 5 – South Tama, 2
- No. 1 Nikki Higgins lost to Hope Werner, 5-7, 6-1, 13-11
- No. 2 Shanna Kleve defeated Aubrey Roberts, 6-0, 6-1
- No. 3 Taryn Nolting defeated Jordyn Cremenns, 6-0, 6-1
- No. 4 Kenzie Schroeder lost to Adrianna Cerventes, 6-2, 3-6, 1-10
- No. 5 Addi Bailey defeated Grace Novotony, 6-2, Inj. Default
- No. 6 Avery Patton defeated Alondra Bolonas, 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
- No. 2 Nikki Higgins/Avery Patton defeated Cerventes/Novotony by injury default
Independence, 5 – Mount Vernon, 3
- No. 1 Nikki Higgins defeated Analise Harp, 6-4, 7-5
- No. 2 Shanna Kleve defeated Rachel Atel, 6-1,6-1
- No. 3 Taryn Nolting defeated Brooke Schurbon, 6-4, 6-1
- No. 4 Kenzie Schroeder lost to Cami Stricher, 2-6, 0-6
- No. 5 Addi Bailey lost to Macy Eskelson, 2-6, 3-6
- No. 6 Avery Patton defeated Kassie Wiebel, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
- No. 2 Higgins/Patton defeated Stricher/Eskelson, 6-1, 2-6,10-8
- No. 3 Shroeder/Bailey lost to Schurbon/Wiebel, 2-6, 3-6