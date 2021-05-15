DECORAH – The Independence Mustang girls’ tennis team traveled to Decorah to face off with the Vikings, who are 7-1 this season in dual meets. It was not a good day for the usually impressive Mustangs, as they would fall 0-9 to Decorah.
Singles
- Annalise Skrade DEC def. Nikki Higgins IND, 6-1 6-1
- Cady Peterson DEC def. Shanna Kleve IND, 6-0 6-1
- Morgan Brauer DEC def. Taryn Nolting IND, 6-1 6-0
- Mara Holland DEC def. Kenzie Schroeder IND, 6-0 6-2
- Kristi Kjome-Johnson DEC def. Addi Bailey IND, 6-2 6-3
- Kendra Bigler DEC def. Avery Patton IND, 7-6 (12-10) 6-3
Doubles
- Cady Peterson/Morgan Brauer DEC def. Shanna Kleve/Taryn Nolting IND, 6-2 6-1
- Annalise Skrade/Mara Holland DEC def. Nikki Higgins/Kenzie Schroeder IND, 6-2 6-0
- Kristi Kjome-Johnson/Kendra Bigler DEC def. Addi Bailey/Avery Patton IND, 6-1 6-1
“Decorah played with more confidence,” said Head Coach David Morkel. “We played some nice points, and were in many of the games.”
Coach Morkel felt they could have won a couple matches.
“We won many points tonight, but did not win the games to win any matches,” added Morkel.
“Playing Decorah was good competition for us, and this meet will help us be better prepared for our postseason play,” continued Morkel. “As a team, we still need to improve on our consistency and continue to stay focused throughout the match.”
The Mustangs finish the regular season with a 6-3 record in duals, a Waverly Invite tournament win, and a WaMaC championship.
The girls now turn their focus to postseason play, which starts today at 9 a.m. here in Independence. The Mustangs will face South Tama (0-8) in the first round. In the other first-round matchup played in Independence, Maquoketa (0-8) will take on Mount Vernon (7-2), and the winners will face off at 1 p.m.