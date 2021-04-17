OELWEIN — The Indee girls tennis team is off to an excellent start this season. On Tuesday they traveled to Oelwein to take on the Huskies and kept right on rollin’ with a 9-0 win.
“I thought the team played well from top to bottom #1- #6 of the lineup;” said Head Coach David Morkel, “Though it has been a windy Spring, the players are improving on their serves.”
“They really came ‘ready to play’,” added Coach Morkel, “There were many good rallies and some nice winners hit by both teams. Mustangs are making some good progress in their shot selection.”
SINGLES:
1 Morgan Alber OEL vs. Nikki Higgins IND 1-8
2 Laney Smith OEL vs. Shanna Kleve IND 2-8
3 Molly Trumblee OEL vs. Kenzie Schroeder IND 0-8
4 Danielle Gerstenberger OEL vs. Taryn Nolting IND 0-8
5 Lauren Hamilton OEL vs. Addi Bailey IND 0-8
6 Kaylie Stewart OEL vs. Avery Patton IND 1-8
DOUBLES:
1 Morgan Alber/Laney Smith vs. Nikki Higgins/Shanna Kleve IND 1-8
2 Danielle Gerstenberger/Molly Trumblee vs. Kenzie Schroeder/Taryn Nolting IND 0-8
3 Lauren Hamilton/Kaylie Stewart vs. Addi Bailey/Avery Patton IND 3-8
The Mustangs will be back home on Monday against South Tama.