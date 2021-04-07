MANCHESTER – The Independence girls’ track season has officially begun, as the team traveled to Manchester for the West Delaware Girls’ Early Bird.
The Mustangs were overall champions, had champions in several events, and experienced great finishes in other events.
Alyssa Larson won two events, finishing first in the 200-meter dash with a 27.64 time, and winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.20.
Marleigh Louvar won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:38.89.
The Mustangs finished first in the 4x400 meter relay. The quartet of Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, and Marleigh Louvar had a time of 4:22.61.
Independence was also the champion in the 800-meter sprint medley, made up of Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, and Alyssa Larson, with a time of 1:57.34.
TEAM SCORES
1) Independence 72
2) Central, Elkader 69
3) Maquoketa 67
4) Lisbon 64
5) Kee, Lansing 52
6) West Delaware 51
7) Starmont 50
8) Oelwein 46
9) Beckman 40
10) Maquoketa Valley 30
11) Clayton Ridge 24
12) Easton Valley
INDEE RESULTS
100M DASH
Melody Kremer, 2nd place, 13.86
Dakota Whitman, 5th place, 14.10
Brooke Beatty, 22nd place, 15.62
Ava Cain, 28th place, 15.96
200M DASH
Alyssa Larson, 1st place, 27.64
Brooke Beatty, 24th place, 33.05
Maddie Toulouse, 39th place, 36.68
400M DASH
Alyssa Larson, 1st place, 1:00.20
Marleigh Louvar, 3rd place, 1:07.02
Ava Cain, 26th place, 1:23.87
800M RUN
Marleigh Louvar, 1st place, 2:38.89
1500M RUN
Emma Havlovick, 14th place, 7:07.17
3000M RUN
Ashlyn Martin, 8th place, 18:23.33
100M HURDLES
Alison Trimble, 12th place, 19.90
Natalie Doyle, 13th place, 20.07
Sydney Schwartz, 14th place, 20.08
4x100M RELAY
Independence A, 11th place, Allison Kleve, Mackenzie Christian, Karsyn Nichols, Brooke Beatty, 1:00.59
Independence B, 14th place, Ava Cain, Alison Trimble, Natalie Doyle, Bella Ressler, 1:01.66
4x200M RELAY
Independence A, 7th place, Dakota Whitman, Karsyn Nichols, Mackenzie Christian, Allison Kleve, 2:03.74
4x400M RELAY
Independence – 1st place, Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, Marleigh Louvar, 4:22.61
800M SPRINT MEDLEY
Independence, 1st place, Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, Alyssa Larson, 1:57.34
DISTANCE MEDLEY
Independence A, 11th place, Sydney Schwartz, Karsyn Nichols, Bella Ressler, Emma Havlovick, 5:27.88
HIGH JUMP
Emma Havlovick, 11th place, 4-02
Mackenzie Christian, 11th place, 4-02
LONG JUMP
Melody Kremer, 13th place, 13-06
Allison Kleve, 15th place, 13-04.50
SHOT PUT
Maggie Albert, 11th place, 29-00
Rachel Eddy, 16th place, 27-08
Talia Wolf, 21st place, 26-04
Megan Maki, 24th place, 25-06
DISCUS
Lauren Troutman, 4th place, 83-07
Rachel Eddy, 5th place, 82-05
Talia Wolf, 23rd place, 62-02