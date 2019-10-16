INDEPENDENCE – The group of local citizens known as Indee – Go Healthy (IGH) held a master planning and kickoff meeting with representatives of Healthy Hometown, powered by Wellmark and Blue Cross Blue Shield, on October 10 at Buchanan County Health Center to continue IGH’s mission to “advance all areas of wellness to positively impact the overall health, happiness and well-being of the Independence area.”
Twenty-seven people were in attendance, representing the local schools and businesses, the faith community, the public health and medical community, the city government, regular citizens, and others.
IGH originally formed in 2011 when a group of citizens worked together in an attempt to have Independence designated as a “Blue Zone” community. Although not selected to become a Blue Zone, the members felt that the goals of IGH were valuable, and their work continues with the Healthy Hometown initiative.
Healthy Hometown
Healthy Hometown is broken down into three areas – eat well, move more, and feel better. Jenny Weber, a registered dietician, and Aaron Swanson, both Healthy Hometown representatives, gave an overview of what their organization is – and what it isn’t.
“This isn’t a wellness challenge, nor about taking [food] choices away, said Weber. “It’s about eating more fruits and vegetables!”
Healthy Hometown is:
• Making active transportation (walking and biking) safe and inviting
• Ensuring healthy food options are readily available in vending machines and at concession stands
• Working with local food establishments to offer healthy options
• Connecting individuals with volunteer opportunities and providing inviting places for people to gather to enhance social interactions
On the other hand, the initiative doesn’t:
• Encourage people to go to the gym
• Tell people what they should it
• Take away the choice of less desirable options
Swanson talked about the rise in obesity in the U.S. and its impact on rising health care costs and the system in general. “Iowa ranks as the fourth highest among the 50 U.S. states for obesity. According to the centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35 percent of Iowans are considered obese.”
A number of chronic conditions have been linked to obesity on a national scale, including diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.
Swanson asked those in attendance what they say are key factors for creating a healthy and thriving community. The responses included:
• “A place people want to live:
• “Working together”
• “Moving forward”
• “Everybody is thriving”
• “Want to be here”
• “A ‘happening’ place”
• “Physical, social, intellectual, spiritual, and occupational health”
What to Expect
Swanson described what it takes to develop a healthy home town, or what to expect. The four steps include:
• Form a steering committee (which is already in motion, Indee – Go Healthy) to oversee the program, engage citizens, and educate the public
• Develop a vision and draft a master plan, and identify champions (leaders) for specific areas of the plan
• Come up with an action plan and implement it
• Assure ongoing success
During the meeting, the attendees broke up into three small groups with each taking a section of the plan – eat well, move more, and feel better – to identify tactics to use to implement Healthy Hometown. After 30 minutes or so, each group presented their recommendations to all those in attendance. Potential champions were identified, too.
Another meeting will be held in mid-November to flesh out the plan and consider next steps.