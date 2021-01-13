VAN HORNE – The Mustang grapplers traveled to Benton Community High School last Saturday to face a 17-team field at the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Tournament. There were several ranked teams in attendance, including No. 1 West Delaware (2A), No. 1 Don Bosco (1A), No. 3 Waukee (3A), No. 4 Fort Dodge (3A), No. 4 Davenport Assumption (2A), and No. 7 Union (2A).
And No. 8 Independence (2A).
The Mustangs come away with a fourth place finish, which is very impressive, to say the least.
“Our team did a great job of wrestling hard and getting points for the team,” said Head Coach Michael Doyle. “We had 10 guys place, so that is a solid team effort in a really deep tournament.”
Coach Doyle also recognized the effort of a couple his athletes.
“I thought Jake Sidles and Kale Wieland did a great job of coming back to get third individually,” concluded Doyle.
Senior Brandon O’Brien (24-0) stays undefeated, winning the 132-pound bracket. O’Brien had wins over No. 4 (1A) Cael Bridgewater of North Linn and No. 7 (3A) Thurman Christensen of Waukee.
Junior Isaiah Weber suffered his first defeat of the year when he sustained an injury in the championship round and had to medical default. According to Coach Doyle, Weber is fine. He got the wind knocked out of him and the trainer would not let him return because she thought he hit his head.
Team Scores
West Delaware 245.5
Don Bosco 240.5
Waukee 214.0
Independence 148.5
2021 Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational Results for Independence
106
Kaden Kremer (23-5) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-5 won by fall over Nathaniel Velez (Cedar Rapids Washington) 4-4 (Fall 3:05)
- Quarterfinal — Carter Freeman (Waukee) 13-0 won by fall over Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-5 (Fall 5:12)
- Cons. Round 2 — Brayden Maury (West Delaware, Manchester) 15-4 won by fall over Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-5 (Fall 3:22)
- Cons. Round 3 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-5 won by fall over Luke Stover (Dallas Center-Grimes) 12-9 (Fall 3:18)
- 7th Place Match — Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-5 won by fall over Colin Cassady (West Liberty) 17-5 (Fall 2:48)
113
Kale Wieland (19-4) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Kale Wieland (Independence) 19-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal — Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg) 20-6 won in sudden victory — 1 over Kale Wieland (Independence) 19-4 (SV-1 14-9)
- Cons. Round 2 — Kale Wieland (Independence) 19-4 won by decision over Kane Butrick (Fort Dodge) 3-2 (Dec 5-1)
- Cons. Round 3 — Kale Wieland (Independence) 19-4 won by decision over Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) 13-9 (Dec 9-7)
- 3rd Place Match — Kale Wieland (Independence) 19-4 won by fall over Carter Lamont (Vinton-Shellsburg) 15-4 (Fall 2:58)
120
Luke Johnson (16-9) placed unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Luke Johnson (Independence) 16-9 won by major decision over Carson Turnis (West Delaware, Manchester) 11-8 (MD 9-1)
- Quarterfinal — Jaiden Moore (Benton Community) 16-3 won by fall over Luke Johnson (Independence) 16-9 (Fall 0:12)
- Cons. Round 2 — Alex Beaver (West Liberty) 17-6 won by fall over Luke Johnson (Independence) 16-9 (Fall 3:48)
- Cons. Round 3 — Elijah Hofbauer (Waukee) 8-6 won by fall over Luke Johnson (Independence) 16-9 (Fall 2:00)
126
Carter Straw (20-5) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Carter Straw (Independence) 20-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal — Carter Straw (Independence) 20-5 won by decision over Blake Engel (West Delaware, Manchester) 14-2 (Dec 3-2)
- Semifinal — Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) 17-0 won by tech fall over Carter Straw (Independence) 20-5 (TF-1.5 3:40 (22-7))
- Cons. Round 3 — Jacob Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes) 24-2 won by decision over Carter Straw (Independence) 20-5 (Dec 4-0)
- 5th Place Match — TJ Fitzpatrick (Assumption, Davenport) 15-5 won by decision over Carter Straw (Independence) 20-5 (Dec 8-7)
132
Brandon O‘Brien (24-0) placed 1st and scored 27.5 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) 24-0 won by fall over Ryan Tjelmeland (Benton Community) 6-14 (Fall 0:51)
- Quarterfinal — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) 24-0 won by tech fall over Erich Rinderknecht (Cedar Rapids Washington) 5-4 (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-6))
- Semifinal — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) 24-0 won by fall over Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) 14-2 (Fall 2:16)
- 1st Place Match — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) 24-0 won by decision over Thurman Christensen (Waukee) 10-3 (Dec 2-0)
138
Isaiah Weber (17-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 17-1 won by fall over Bo Cowell (Fort Dodge) 0-5 (Fall 1:02)
- Quarterfinal — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 17-1 won by fall over Joshua Zeman (West Liberty) 13-7 (Fall 1:48)
- Semifinal — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 17-1 won by injury default over Michael Macias (Assumption, Davenport) 18-4 (Inj. 2:39)
- 1st Place Match — Cole Ferguson (Waukee) 13-0 won by injury default over Isaiah Weber (Independence) 17-1 (Inj. 3:18)
145
Tyler Trumblee (15-7) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) 15-7 won by decision over Sam Gingerich (West Liberty) 8-9 (Dec 7-4)
- Quarterfinal — Kam Royster (Williamsburg) 21-5 won by decision over Tyler Trumblee (Independence) 15-7 (Dec 8-6)
- Cons. Round 2 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) 15-7 won by fall over Dane Thompson (East Marshall/GMG) 8-7 (Fall 5:13)
- Cons. Round 3 — Lincoln Mehlert (Union, LaPorte City) 18-2 won by decision over Tyler Trumblee (Independence) 15-7 (Dec 4-2)
- 5th Place Match — Dominic Rubino (Waukee) 9-5 won by decision over Tyler Trumblee (Independence) 15-7 (Dec 2-1)
152
Teegan McEnany (16-11) placed 8th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Tim Benson (East Marshall/GMG) 9-3 won by decision over Teegan McEnany (Independence) 16-11 (Dec 6-2)
- Cons. Round 1 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) 16-11 won by fall over Connor Luensman (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 0-9 (Fall 0:37)
- Cons. Round 2 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) 16-11 won by fall over Koley Kelly (Benton Community) 10-9 (Fall 1:02)
- Cons. Round 3 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) 16-11 won by fall over Gable Dayton (Williamsburg) 14-4 (Fall 3:40)
- 7th Place Match — Curtis Schott (North Linn) 12-4 won by fall over Teegan McEnany (Independence) 16-11 (Fall 3:43)
160
Mitch Johnson (16-7) placed unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) 16-7 won by decision over Isaac Fettkether (West Delaware, Manchester) 13-6 (Dec 12-7)
- Quarterfinal — Cael Frost (Don Bosco) 18-1 won by fall over Mitch Johnson (Independence) 16-7 (Fall 0:44)
- Cons. Round 2 — Jermaine Sammler (Waukee) 9-5 won by decision over Mitch Johnson (Independence) 16-7 (Dec 15-8)
- Cons. Round 3 — Garrett Kerber (East Marshall/GMG) 11-2 won by decision over Mitch Johnson (Independence) 16-7 (Dec 10-4)
170
Justin Wood (16-6) placed unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Connor Pertzsch (Dallas Center-Grimes) 15-8 won by fall over Justin Wood (Independence) 16-6 (Fall 0:56)
- Cons. Round 1 — Justin Wood (Independence) 16-6 won by fall over Zane Frese (Benton Community) 3-12 (Fall 1:30)
- Cons. Round 2 — Landen Paul (North Linn) 6-8 won by fall over Justin Wood (Independence) 16-6 (Fall 1:57)
182
Marcus Beatty (20-4) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) 20-4 won by fall over Romen Young (Cedar Rapids Washington) 5-5 (Fall 2:43)
- Quarterfinal — Austin Roos (Benton Community) 17-4 won by decision over Marcus Beatty (Independence) 20-4 (Dec 6-0)
- Cons. Round 2 — Logan Walton (East Marshall/GMG) 9-7 won by decision over Marcus Beatty (Independence) 20-4 (Dec 13-7)
- Cons. Round 3 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) 20-4 won by fall over Ryan Messamaker (Centerville) 3-7 (Fall 2:18)
- 7th Place Match — Marcus Beatty (Independence) 20-4 won by fall over Romen Young (Cedar Rapids Washington) 5-5 (Fall 2:26)
195
Brady McDonald (18-9) placed unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Brady McDonald (Independence) 18-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal — Tanner Spyksma (Waukee) 11-2 won by fall over Brady McDonald (Independence) 18-9 (Fall 4:24)
- Cons. Round 2 — Felipe Molina (West Liberty) 19-4 won by fall over Brady McDonald (Independence) 18-9 (Fall 0:58)
- Cons. Round 3 — Ashton Patrick (Fort Dodge) 10-5 won by fall over Brady McDonald (Independence) 18-9 (Fall 1:48)
220
Korver Hupke (18-9) placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Korver Hupke (Independence) 18-9 won by fall over Preston Bruck (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 2-4 (Fall 5:40)
- Quarterfinal — Conner Murty (East Marshall/GMG) 14-1 won by decision over Korver Hupke (Independence) 18-9 (Dec 4-1)
- Cons. Round 2 — Korver Hupke (Independence) 18-9 won by fall over Cale Fenton (Williamsburg) 17-9 (Fall 0:59)
- Cons. Round 3 — Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) 21-3 won by decision over Korver Hupke (Independence) 18-9 (Dec 8-1)
- 5th Place Match — Korver Hupke (Independence) 18-9 won by decision over Cael Winter (Waukee) 9-5 (Dec 11-6)
285
Jake Sidles (12-7) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Jake Sidles (Independence) 12-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal — Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) 21-4 won by fall over Jake Sidles (Independence) 12-7 (Fall 4:57)
- Cons. Round 2 — Jake Sidles (Independence) 12-7 won by fall over Joe Turner (Assumption, Davenport) 5-14 (Fall 2:45)
- Cons. Round 3 — Jake Sidles (Independence) 12-7 won by fall over Brennen Blegen (Benton Community) 6-14 (Fall 1:27)
- 3rd Place Match — Jake Sidles (Independence) 12-7 won by decision over Dane Denouden (Waukee) 7-3 (Dec 2-1)