DES MOINES — It was the kind of start the crowd of fans in the Schmit Wrestling T-shirts wanted. Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit opened his State Wrestling Tournament with a pin of Riverside junior John Schroder at 2:41.
He joins a lineup of local wrestlers who won their opening round matches and advanced as championship contenders to the next round on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.
Sumnee-Fredericksburg senior Treyten Steffen, also advanced in the Class 1A championship bracket.
Independence’s Isaiah Weber, Matt Doyle and Cole Davis and Jesup’s Carter Littlefield and advanced in the Class 2A championship bracket.
Jesup’s Jerret Delagardelle, North Fayette Valley’s Joel Grimes and Kale Rodgers, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Owen Kime, and East Buchanan’s Luke Recker lost in the first round, but rebounded in their first consolation matches. They also will wrestle Friday and can finish as high as third place.
Independence’s Carter Straw’s tournament run is finished.
Class 1A’s opening round began at 6 p.m. with Schmit’s match right among the first, and his cheering section was there waiting.
Schmit, by the way, is an acronym on those T-shirts that stands for scrappy, confident, hard-core, motivated, intense and talented.
After his match, Schmit said he was feeling “pretty good” and that his duck under takedown worked well for him in match 1.
Below are the Class 1A results, so far, from Friday:
• Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit, 33-8, Class 1A-106: In the first round, Schmit pinned Riverside junior John Schroder, 40-7, at 2:41
• Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Owen Kime, 34-9, Class 1A-145: In his first match, Kime was pinned at 1:32 by Underwood sophomore Nick Hamilton, 52-0. In consolation, he pinned Iowa Valley-Marengo senior Kayne Marshall, 41-10, at 5:03.
• Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Treyten Steffen, 38-2, Class 1A-195: In the first round, Steffen pinned West Monona-Onawa senior Darius Gashe, 20-5, at 5:03.
• East Buchanan junior Luke Recker, 39-8, Class 1A-220: In the first round, Recker was leading 5-2 when an aggressive mistake allowed Interstate 35 junior Sam Vonnahme, 17-6. In consolation, Recker won a 5-1 decision over Sibley-Ocheyedan senior Alberto Ortiz, 35-14.
Below are Class 2A results from Friday’s session:
• At 113, Jesup senior Carter Littlefield, 31-7, pinned Humboldt freshman Jase Goodell, 26-11, at 3:06.
• At 120, Independence freshman Carter Straw, 36-14, lost by a 9-7 decision to Williamsburg junior Kayden Gryp, 37-14. His tournament came to an end when he lost by fall at 3:10 to Forest City’s Brock Moore in wrestlebacks.
• At 126, Independence sophomore Isaiah Weber, 45-3, pinned Tipton senior Austin Lenz, 41-7, at 3:57. In the second round, he will face Harlan senior Ethan Lemon, 39-7.
• At 138, North Fayette Valley senior Joel Grimes, 31-7, lost by a 4-0 decision to PCM-Monroe senior Payton Drake, 49-7. He won a 7-3 decision over Osage senior Ryan Adams, 40-17, in wrestlebacks..
• At 145, Jesup junior Jerret Delagardelle, 31-9, lost by fall at 3:41 to Solon sophomore Hayden Taylor, 49-0. Delagardelle won by a 4-3 decision over Hampton-Dumont junior David Comejo, 29-7, in wrestlebacks.
• At 160, Independence senior Matthew Doyle, 43-6, won a 4-3 decision over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Jared Shaw, 29-10. In the second round Doyle will face Red Oak senior Justin McCunn, 50-3.
• At 170, Independence senior Cole Davis, 43-4, won a 7-2 decision over Red Oak senior Bruce Lukehart, 41-15. In the second round, he will face Osage junior Spencer Mooberry, 36-1.
• Also at 170, North Fayette Valley junior Kale Rodgers, 33-10, lost by an 8-3 decision to Solon senior Jax Flynn, 45-7. Rodgers won a 6-0 decision over Bondurant-Farrar sophomore Porter Smith, 25-17, in wrestlebacks.