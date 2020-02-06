Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Breaking News:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association is reporting that Independence is dropping to 2A for the 2020 Football Season

District #4

Independence

Oelwein

Crestwood, Cresco

Waukon

North Fayette Valley

New Hampton

