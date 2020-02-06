Breaking News:
The Iowa High School Athletic Association is reporting that Independence is dropping to 2A for the 2020 Football Season
District #4
Independence
Oelwein
Crestwood, Cresco
Waukon
North Fayette Valley
New Hampton
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$4.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$59.00
|for 365 days
Breaking News:
The Iowa High School Athletic Association is reporting that Independence is dropping to 2A for the 2020 Football Season
District #4
Independence
Oelwein
Crestwood, Cresco
Waukon
North Fayette Valley
New Hampton
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Plentiful sunshine. High 31F. Winds light and variable.
Some clouds. Low 12F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NNW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.