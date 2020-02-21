DES MOINES — It was only a matter of time.
Red Oak’s 160-pounder Justin McCunn had only lost three times this season. He was second at State last year. He was going to escape to from Independence’s Matt Doyle, erasing his 1-point lead.
The Mustang senior, who himself had only lost six times this season, had taken a 2-point lead in the first period. It was cut by McCunn’s first escape about 30 seconds later.
Doyle started the second in the bottom position and was kept down by McCunn throughout the period.
McCunn took bottom position in the third and escaped within 30 seconds. The tie stood, and the match headed into sudden victory.
It was only a matter of 9 seconds until Doyle scored his second takedown of McCunn.
Doyle’s win Friday morning at the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines propelled him to the semifinals joining teammate Isaiah Weber, who won by a 6-2 decision in his 126-pound match against Harlan senior Ethan Lemon, 39-8.
Independence senior Cole Davis, 43-5, dropped to the consolation bracket when he lost his 170-pound quarterfinal match Friday morning by a 5-2 decision to Osage junior Spencer Mooberry, 37-1. Still in the running for third place, Davis will next wrestle Harlan senior Carter Bendorf, 34-7.
• • •
Below are Class 2A results for Independence’s four wrestlers who qualified for State.
• At 120, Independence freshman Carter Straw, 36-14, lost by a 9-7 decision to Williamsburg junior Kayden Gryp, 37-14. His tournament came to an end when he lost by fall at 3:10 to Forest City’s Brock Moore in wrestlebacks.
• At 126, Independence sophomore Isaiah Weber, 46-3, pinned Tipton senior Austin Lenz, 41-7, at 3:57. In the second round on Friday morning, he won a 6-2 decision over Harlan senior Ethan Lemon, 39-8.
• At 160, Independence senior Matthew Doyle, 44-6, won a 4-3 decision over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Jared Shaw, 29-10. In the second round Friday morning, Doyle won a 4-2 decision in overtime against Red Oak senior Justin McCunn, 50-4.
• At 170, Independence senior Cole Davis, 43-5, won a 7-2 decision over Red Oak senior Bruce Lukehart, 41-15. In the second round on Friday, Davis lost a 5-2 decision to Osage junior Spencer Mooberry, 37-1. Davis will wrestle Harlan senior Carter Bendorf, 34-7, in consolation to remain in the running for third.