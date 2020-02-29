All-conference selections were released this week and the Independence girls’ basketball team had two girls recognized for their outstanding play throughout the year. Seniors Jadyn Schultz and Mary Puffett were selected as WaMaC Recognition Award recipients.
Mary Puffett is a four-year letter winner and will attend Cornell College in Mount Vernon to study business/finance. She will also continue to play basketball and softball.
Jadyn Schultz is a four-year letter winner and will attend Upper Iowa University to study biology for a career in physical therapy. She will also run track and cross country.
Head Coach Bryce Pierce responded, “I only had Mary and Jadyn for a year, but they offered us leadership and effort all season. The WaMaC is a very tough conference to play in, but I’m happy to have these two recognized. They helped us lay a foundation for what is to come with Independence girls’ basketball.”
Independence High School Athletic Director Justin Putz commented, “I do appreciate the leadership and effort of our all-conference girls during the course of their career.”
The 2019-2020 WaMaC WEST All-Conference Girls’ Basketball Team includes:
1st Team: *Benton freshman Jenna Twedt, *Center Point-Urbana senior Adrianna Katcher, *Center Point-Urbana sophomore Ryley Goebel, *Clear Creek-Amana senior Karsyn Stratton, *Clear Creek-Amana sophomore Calia Clubb, *Vinton-Shellsburg junior Lucy Howes-Vonstein, Williamsburg sophomore Teagan Schaefer.
2nd Team: Benton sophomore Grace Embretson, Center Point-Urbana senior Bryn Hadsall, Center Point-Urbana senior Peyton Kriegel, Clear Creek-Amana junior Whitney Traetow, Clear Creek-Amana senior Meagan Harvey, Vinton-Shellsburg senior Taryn Sutton, Williamsburg senior Jillian Holub.
WaMaC Recognition Award: Benton senior Lauren Woeste, Benton senior Mallory Thys, Center Point-Urbana senior Lauren Dufoe, Center Point-Urbana junior Claire Neighbor, Clear Creek-Amana junior Emily Sly, Clear Creek-Amana senior Allison Rummelhart, Independence senior Mary Puffett, Independence senior Jadyn Schultz, South Tama junior Tylese Rosenberger, South Tama junior Shelby Slaben, Vinton-Shellsburg junior Kayla Griffith, Vinton-Shellsburg freshman Alyssa Griffith, Williamsburg senior Taylor Busch, Williamsburg sophomore Kendra Eichhorn.
Player of the Year West: Karsyn Stratton – Clear Creek-Amana
Player of the Year East: Kayla Laube — Marion
- * Denotes Unanimous Selection.