INDEPENDENCE – On Wednesday afternoon, June 10, family and friends gathered in the lobby of the jr./sr. high school to see one more Independence High School student/athlete sign a National Letter of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level. Mary Puffett signed on the dotted line to play softball for Cornell College’s Head Coach Jackie Sernak and basketball for Cornell Coaches Brent Brase and Lindsay Smith in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Mary is the daughter of Molly and Jason Puffett. Mary is a senior and will soon play in her final season of softball for the Mustangs this summer after a delay to the start due to COVID-19.
“I chose Cornell College because Mount Vernon reminded me of Independence, and whenever I was on campus, the team and everyone there made me feel a part of their family,” she said.
The other school that Mary considered was William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Mary is listed several times in the Independence girls’ basketball record books. She is second all-time in school history for three-point attempts in a career and sits fifth all-time in school history in three-pointers made. She is also sixth all-time in career points for Independence High School.
Mary also has her name in the softball school records, as she sits eighth all-time for triples in a season and seventh all-time for triples in a career.
Mary has lettered in basketball, softball, and track and has collected a few accolades along the way. During her basketball career, Mary was second team all-conference her sophomore season and honorable mention all-conference her freshman, junior, and senior years. Last year, she was also named honorable mention all-conference in softball.
Mary was academic all-conference her junior and senior years in basketball and softball. She was a National Honor Society member and maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school.
Mary would not be in the position she is in today if it wasn’t for some important people in her life.
She said, “I cannot thank my teachers, coaches, family, and friends enough. They have pushed me to be the best I can be and never accepted anything less than what they knew I could accomplish. I owe all of my success to them because they have molded me into the person I am today.”