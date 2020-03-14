DES MOINES – Independence Head Football Coach Justin Putz was named the Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Class 3A Region 1 Coach of the Year for 2019. The IFCA awards program aims to recognize coaches, players, and those who support high school football across the state of Iowa.
Putz has served as head coach at Independence since 2014 (he was the interim coach for the last two games of the 2014 season). Since that time, he has compiled a of 28-22 (33-27 overall). Putz led the 2019 team to its first district championship in school history. In addition, he has taken three teams to the state tournament.
About Justin Putz
Coach Justin Putz graduated from Edgewood-Colesburg High School, where he was all-state in basketball. He went on to play baseball at Wartburg College. After earning his degree, Coach Putz went on to coach and teach at Louisa-Muscatine.
When asked why he wanted to be a coach and teacher, Putz responded, “My parents are both teachers, and I was fortunate enough to have some great coaches that got me interested in education and coaching. Switching to athletic director was a natural fit for me, as I really like most sports and activities schools offer.”
Putz was at Louisa-Muscatine for five years. During his time there, he was the assistant football coach for four years and the head coach for one year. His talents weren’t limited to football while he was there. Putz was also the head girls’ basketball coach for three years and head baseball coach for two years. Along with all that, he coached track all five years he was at Louisa-Muscatine.
Came to Independence in 2014
Coach Putz came to Independence in 2014, and immediately made an impact with the football program when he was asked to step in as interim head coach late in the season, including a very important season-ending contest at Maquoketa to qualify for the state tournament.
Any football program is only as good as its assistant coaches, and Putz is quick to point this out, making sure that his assistant coaches are recognized. Putz says he is not good with personal accolades, and gives all credit to his players and staff.
“The real reality is a regional coach of the year award is mostly due to having some nice players and a good staff,” said Putz. “They really do a tremendous job, and the amount of time they put in is really special.”
The “Pre-Putz” Era
I asked him about the turn-around in the football program since he’s been here. I even went as far as saying that our program, “pre-Putz,” was below average for the past 30 years (my opinion only), the coach would have none of that. He said that it’s a little unfair to say Indee football had been below average.
Coach Putz said, “They certainly had some good coaches and good players in those days. I think the biggest thing for us is we have had some good players over the last six years. You really cannot get much done without good players who are willing to put in the time. That said, we still have a lot of things to accomplish before I would feel comfortable saying anything is turned around.”
Staff of the Year
In addition, the Independence football staff was named District Coaching Staff of the Year. Staff members include Brian Loughren, Bryce Pierce, Kaleb Budzine, Nicholas Holt, Seth Rupprecht, Gary Waters, and Matt Shannon. These guys do an amazing job. We have been lucky to have them all the last two years.
In closing, it’s clear that Coach Putz is a humble man. Looking at it from the outside, as a fan and as an alumnus, these awards aren’t just handed out. Our coaches are doing something special here, and they deserve this prestigious award.