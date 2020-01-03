Independence senior quarterback Logan Schmitt led the 2019 Mustangs football team to a 9-1 record while passing for 1,329 yards and 16 touchdowns, but that’s not what garnered him all-state honors.
Iowa Print Sports Writers Association chose Schmitt as a first-team defensive back for Class 3A. Teammate Dylan Reuther, also a senior, was chosen as an offensive lineman for the Class 3A all-state third-team.
As a defensive back, Schmitt had 35 tackles and three interceptions.
Players throughout the area also received all-state honors. East Buchanan junior TJ Lau is a first-team defensive back for Class A. Wapsie Valley junior Blayde Bellis is a second-team tight end/wide receiver.
Oelwein senior Cameren Palmer is a second-team defensive back for Class 2A.