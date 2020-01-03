Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt leaps in the end zone to score his fourth touchdown in the Mustangs win over Decorah on Oct. 25.

 file photo

Independence senior quarterback Logan Schmitt led the 2019 Mustangs football team to a 9-1 record while passing for 1,329 yards and 16 touchdowns, but that’s not what garnered him all-state honors.

Iowa Print Sports Writers Association chose Schmitt as a first-team defensive back for Class 3A. Teammate Dylan Reuther, also a senior, was chosen as an offensive lineman for the Class 3A all-state third-team.

As a defensive back, Schmitt had 35 tackles and three interceptions.

Players throughout the area also received all-state honors. East Buchanan junior TJ Lau is a first-team defensive back for Class A. Wapsie Valley junior Blayde Bellis is a second-team tight end/wide receiver.

Oelwein senior Cameren Palmer is a second-team defensive back for Class 2A.