INDEPENDENCE – Thursday afternoon saw two more Independence High School student/athletes sign their national letter of intent (NLI) to play sports at the collegiate level.
As friends, family, and coaches gathered around in the lobby of the high school, Jadyn Schultz signed on to run track and cross country at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, and Shay Whitman signed to run cross country at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
Schultz will compete in final season of track and field this spring after having to sit out the majority of the cross country season last fall due to a shoulder injury that lingered for months, then required surgery in July of last year.
Other schools that Schultz considered were Iowa Central (Fort Dodge), Simpson (Indianola), and Winona State in Minnesota.
“I chose Upper Iowa because I liked the small classes and the unique scheduling that they have,” says Jadyn. “The campus is smaller, which I like so I don’t have to walk that far. I felt that the staff and coaches really wanted to help me succeed.”
Schultz has set lofty goals for herself come track season.
“For my last season of high school track, I want to go to state in more than one event and try to place, too.”
As for her freshman year at Upper Iowa, Jadyn says, “I want to be able to keep up with the rest of my teammates and do the best I can to benefit the team as much as possible.”
Schultz acknowledges all the people who helped her get to where she is today.
“I would like to acknowledge my track and cross country coaches, Holli Ozvald, Bree Miller, and track coach Bryce Pierce for helping me get to where I am and pushing me harder at each practice. I would also like to acknowledge my teammates on the track and cross country teams for supporting me and making me want to work harder every day,” she said.
Of course she mentions the most important people in her life. “Thank you to my parents and grandparents for always being there and supporting me.”
Schultz lettered four years in cross country, track, and basketball and two years in softball. Jadyn is a National Honor Society member and a Silver Cord recipient.
Whitman signed on the dotted line with Hawkeye Community College Head Cross Country Coach Tyler Mulder in attendance. She will run track in the spring and also play softball this summer before heading off to Hawkeye to continue her athletic and academic path.
Whitman says that Hawkeye has always been in her plans.
“I never wanted to go to a big school, and Hawkeye just seemed the best fit.” Shay continued, “They also have a great RN program that I am looking forward to.”
When asked if she considered any other schools, Whitman says, “I also considered Kirkwood and the University of Iowa, but being close to family and attending a smaller school was more important.”
Whitman has set goals for herself this coming year.
“My goals for this upcoming season are to try to keep competing with myself and to compete with former classmate, Kaylee Hosch (2019 Independence graduate),” said Whitman. “My goals for my freshman year are to keep bettering myself as a student and to keep continuing on my path to becoming a nurse.”
Whitman says there are people in her life she would like to acknowledge.
“Holli Ozvald [cross country and track coach) is the one to thank. She’s the one who got me into running in the first place. She taught me that cross country and track are not just about the running; they are also about meeting new people and becoming part of a family.
Whitman concluded, “I would also like to thank my parents; without their support, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Whitman lettered three years in track and cross country and 2 years in softball. She is also a National Honor Society member and Silver Cord recipient.