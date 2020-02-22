DES MOINES — Independence sophomore Isaiah Weber placed second at 126 in Class 2A at the traditional State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.
In the first-place match on Saturday, Centerville junior Matthew Lewis won a 6-0 decision over Weber, who finished his season with a 47-4 record. Lewis is 29-2.
126 medalists
1. Matthew Lewis of Centerville
2. Isaiah Weber of Independence
3. Joe Sullivan of Osage
4. Brock Beck of Grinnell
5. Logan Arp of South Tama County
6. Brady Ortner of Vinton-Shellsburg
7. Ethan Lemon of Harlan
8. Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton