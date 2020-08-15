Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee softball conference winners 081520

At the banquet in the park, these girls were recognized for earning all-conference softball honors. From left are Gabbi Good, Allie Jo Zieser, Mary Puffett, and Kenzie Fischels.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE – Due to COVID-19, the Mustang softball team held its awards banquet outside at Teacher’s Park on Wednesday night. Players, coaches, and parents gathered in lawn chairs to celebrate these girls in a season that was reduced to 25 games.

Level 2, Level 3, and Varsity girls were acknowledged for their hard work and dedication as awards and letter winners were announced. Award winners include:

Mustang Pride Award

Level 3: Hannah Koch

Level 2: Lexi Hearn

Varsity: Mary Puffett

High Energy Award

Level 3: Melody Kremer

Level 2: Anna Wilkinson

Varsity: Lexi Hearn

Golden Glove Award

Level 3: Natalie Doyle

Level 2: Anna Wilkinson

Varsity: Gabbi Good

Best Offensive (Hitting) Award

Level 3: Lauren Hamilton

Level 2: Addie Nabholz

Varsity: Allie Jo Zieser

Most Improved Award

Level 3: Melody Kremer

Level 2: Maggie Albert

Varsity: Allison Kleve

Leadership Award

Level 3: Grace Schmadke

Level 2: Addi Bailey

Varsity: Kenzie Fischels

MVP Award

Level 3: Mackenzie Christian

Level 2: Ellie Greiner

Varsity: Allie Jo Zieser

Final Thoughts

Through the tantrum I had about Allie Jo Zieser not making first team all-conference, I failed to mention the other girls on the Independence softball team who also were part of the all-conference teams. These girls worked just as hard, and I truly apologize for overlooking them.

Senior Kenzie Fischels was named second team all-conference as a catcher. Fischels batted .375 and led the team with 7 doubles. Senior Gabbi Good was honorable mention but, honestly, she should have been second team. She got ripped off, in my opinion. Good batted .294 and was amazing in center field, committing zero errors. Senior Mary Puffett was honorable mention, batting .298. Puffett was a mainstay at the hot corner for 4 years and arguably the best third baseman in the conference.