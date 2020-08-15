INDEPENDENCE – Due to COVID-19, the Mustang softball team held its awards banquet outside at Teacher’s Park on Wednesday night. Players, coaches, and parents gathered in lawn chairs to celebrate these girls in a season that was reduced to 25 games.
Level 2, Level 3, and Varsity girls were acknowledged for their hard work and dedication as awards and letter winners were announced. Award winners include:
Mustang Pride Award
Level 3: Hannah Koch
Level 2: Lexi Hearn
Varsity: Mary Puffett
High Energy Award
Level 3: Melody Kremer
Level 2: Anna Wilkinson
Varsity: Lexi Hearn
Golden Glove Award
Level 3: Natalie Doyle
Level 2: Anna Wilkinson
Varsity: Gabbi Good
Best Offensive (Hitting) Award
Level 3: Lauren Hamilton
Level 2: Addie Nabholz
Varsity: Allie Jo Zieser
Most Improved Award
Level 3: Melody Kremer
Level 2: Maggie Albert
Varsity: Allison Kleve
Leadership Award
Level 3: Grace Schmadke
Level 2: Addi Bailey
Varsity: Kenzie Fischels
MVP Award
Level 3: Mackenzie Christian
Level 2: Ellie Greiner
Varsity: Allie Jo Zieser
Final Thoughts
Through the tantrum I had about Allie Jo Zieser not making first team all-conference, I failed to mention the other girls on the Independence softball team who also were part of the all-conference teams. These girls worked just as hard, and I truly apologize for overlooking them.
Senior Kenzie Fischels was named second team all-conference as a catcher. Fischels batted .375 and led the team with 7 doubles. Senior Gabbi Good was honorable mention but, honestly, she should have been second team. She got ripped off, in my opinion. Good batted .294 and was amazing in center field, committing zero errors. Senior Mary Puffett was honorable mention, batting .298. Puffett was a mainstay at the hot corner for 4 years and arguably the best third baseman in the conference.