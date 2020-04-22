INDEPENDENCE – Last Friday night, the Independence Community School District participated in #lightupIA to show support for our students and our community, particularly the class of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Light Up The Stadium initiative is an effort to send a message to students, teachers, parents, and the whole community to show solidarity during the outbreak as well as to celebrate our seniors whose final year of classes have been disrupted through all of this. The plan is to switch the lights on for one minute for every day missed due to the pandemic. On Friday, Independence turned the stadium lights on for 20 minutes for the class of ’20.
Car parades are welcome, but people are asked to stay in their vehicles for events such as this.
Schools throughout Iowa are encouraged to take part in the display every Friday night for the next few weeks, through the end of the school year.
Thanks to Blake Hayward for the drone shot.