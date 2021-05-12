BOYS’ MEET
INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang boys’ track team earned 47 points to finish seventh at the WaMaC Meet, held in Independence this week. Clear Creek-Amana was the clear winner with 144 points.
Jake Sidle is WaMaC champion in the discus with a throw of 152’2”.
BOYS’ TEAM SCORES
CC-A, 144
Marion, 119
Solon, 105
Benton, 77
CP-U, 58
Mount Vernon, 50
INDEE, 47
West Delaware. 33
Williamsburg, 26
South Tama, 24
Beckman, 20
Vinton-Shellsburg, 19
Maquoketa, 13
GIRLS’ MEET
The Mustang girls team also scored 47 points, tying for sixth place. A dominant Solon team finished with 175 points.
Dakota Whitman would finish second in the long jump with a 15’ 11.5” jump. Alyssa Larson was runner-up on the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.72.
GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES
Solon, 175
Williamsburg, 97.5
Mount Vernon, 71
CC-A, 67
CP-U, 58
INDEE, 47
MARION, 47
South Tama, 45.5
Vinton-Shellsburg, 38
Beckman, 26
Maquoketa, 25
West Delaware, 24
Benton, 20