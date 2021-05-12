Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BOYS’ MEET

INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang boys’ track team earned 47 points to finish seventh at the WaMaC Meet, held in Independence this week. Clear Creek-Amana was the clear winner with 144 points.

Jake Sidle is WaMaC champion in the discus with a throw of 152’2”.

BOYS’ TEAM SCORES

CC-A, 144

Marion, 119

Solon, 105

Benton, 77

CP-U, 58

Mount Vernon, 50

INDEE, 47

West Delaware. 33

Williamsburg, 26

South Tama, 24

Beckman, 20

Vinton-Shellsburg, 19

Maquoketa, 13

GIRLS’ MEET

The Mustang girls team also scored 47 points, tying for sixth place. A dominant Solon team finished with 175 points.

Dakota Whitman would finish second in the long jump with a 15’ 11.5” jump. Alyssa Larson was runner-up on the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.72.

GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES

Solon, 175

Williamsburg, 97.5

Mount Vernon, 71

CC-A, 67

CP-U, 58

INDEE, 47

MARION, 47

South Tama, 45.5

Vinton-Shellsburg, 38

Beckman, 26

Maquoketa, 25

West Delaware, 24

Benton, 20

