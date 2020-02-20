DES MOINES — Independence’s Isaiah Weber, Matt Doyle and Cole Davis and Jesup’s Carter Littlefield are still in the running to win championships at the traditional State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
By winning their first round matches, the four advanced to Friday morning’s quarterfinals, which begin at 9 a.m.
Jesup’s Jerret Delagardelle and North Fayette Valley’s Joel Grimes and Kale Rodgers, lost in the first round, but rebounded in their first consolation matches. They also will wrestle in Friday’s morning session.
Independence’s Carter Straw’s tournament run is finished.
Class 1A’s opening round begins at 6 p.m. and will feature East Buchanan’s Luke Recker, Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit and Sumner-Fredericksburg‘s Owen Kime and Treyten Steffen.
Here are Class 2A results from Friday’s session:
• At 113, Jesup senior Carter Littlefield, 31-7, pinned Humboldt freshman Jase Goodell (26-11) at 3:06.
• At 120, Independence freshman Carter Straw, 36-14, lost by a 9-7 decision to Williamsburg junior Kayden Gryp (37-14). His tournament came to an end when he lost by fall at 3:10 to Forest City’s Brock Moore in wrestlebacks.
• At 126, Independence sophomore Isaiah Weber, 45-3, pinned Tipton senior Austin Lenz (41-7) at 3:57. In the second round, he will face Harlan senior Ethan Lemon (39-7).
• At 138, North Fayette Valley senior Joel Grimes, 31-7, lost by a 4-0 decision to PCM-Monroe senior Payton Drake (49-7). He won a 7-3 decision over Osage senior Ryan Adams (40-17) in wrestlebacks..
• At 145, Jesup junior Jerret Delagardelle, 31-9, lost by fall at 3:41 to Solon sophomore Hayden Taylor (49-0). Delagardelle won by a 4-3 decision over Hampton-Dumont junior David Comejo (29-7) in wrestlebacks.
• At 160, Independence senior Matthew Doyle, 43-6, won a 4-3 decision over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Jared Shaw (29-10). In the second round Doyle will face Red Oak senior Justin McCunn (50-3).
• At 170, Independence senior Cole Davis, 43-4, won a 7-2 decision over Red Oak senior Bruce Lukehart (41-15). In the second round, he will face Osage junior Spencer Mooberry (36-1).
• Also at 170, North Fayette Valley junior Kale Rodgers, 33-10, lost by an 8-3 decision to Solon senior Jax Flynn (45-7). Rodgers won a 6-0 decision over Bondurant-Farrar sophomore Porter Smith (25-17) In wrestlebacks.
CLASS 1A
• East Buchanan junior Luke Recker, 39-7, Class 1A-220: His opening match is against Interstate 35 junior Sam Vonnahme (16-6).
• Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Owen Kime, 34-8, Class 1A-145: He will begin against Underwood sophomore Nick Hamilton (51-0)
• Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Treyten Steffen, 37-7, Class 1A-195: He begins with West Monona-Onawa senior Darius Gashe (20-4).
• Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit, 33-8, Class 1A-106: His first-round opponent is Riverside junior John Schroder (40-7)