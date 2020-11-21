INDEPENDENCE — Senior Reese Martin has been named to the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association (IGCA) all-state team. Martin was named to the third team.
Martin was 18th in Class 3A in kills with 292 in 2020, and finished her illustrious career with 750 total kills.
Along with all-state honors, Martin also was named to the IGCA 2020 senior all-star team. The senior all-star game will not be played this year, but the seniors selected for it will still be recognized.
Adding to her accolades, Martin was also named to the all-district 3A-NE team, along with two of her teammates – senior Brooke Beatty and junior Elle Greiner.
3A ALL-STATE TEAMS
2020 Player of the Year: Danielle Johnson, Osage, 12
Coach of the Year: Maggie Willems, Mount Vernon
First Team
Danielle Johnson, Osage, 12
Morgan Middleton, Clarion Goldfield Dows, 12
Paige Kisley, Osage, 12
Lauren Schrock, Mount Vernon, 12
Ava Schubert, Davenport Assumption, 10
Belle Weber, Union-La Porte City, 12
Ellie Bobinet, Osage, 12
Second Team
Sydney Dennis, Mount Vernon, 12
Lexi Johnson, Red Oak, 11
Jori Hajek, Humboldt, 12
Allie Driscol, Union-La Porte City, 12
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty, 11
Jazlin DeHaan, MOC-Floyd Valley, 12
Jadyn Jondle, Clarion Goldfield Dows, 12
Third Team
Gracie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian, 10
Alysen Dexter, Des Moines Christian, 12
Camryn Ellyson, Mount Vernon, 12
Martha Pace, West Liberty, 12
Emma Schubert, Davenport Assumption, 12
Reese Martin, Independence, 12
Reagan Jansen, Sioux Center, 10
Honorable Mention
Meredith Street, Osage, 11; Abbey Jones, Red Oak, 12; Payten Lode, Sheldon, 11; Sydney Marlow, West Burlington, 12; Madison Geise, Roland-Story, 11; Mya Merschman, Central Lee Donnellson, 12; Deni McDaniel, Humboldt, 12; Annabelle Costello, Davenport Assumption, 10; Jenny Wibholm, Iowa Falls-Alden, 12.
