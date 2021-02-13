Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence grad Jadyn Schultz and Wapsie Valley grad Sidney Schnor competed in the 600-meter run on Saturday at the Dakota Wesleyan University Invitational in Mitchell, South Dakota. Both are freshmen on the Upper Iowa University women’s track team. Schultz, placed seventh with a time of 1:56.54, and Schnor placed 10th with a time of 2:02.91. ... UIU senior Samuel Thomas, a North Fayette Valley grad, placed 23rd in the 200-meter run with a time of 24.98 and 10th in the 400-meter run with a time of 56.15 at the invite.

Sumner-Fredericksburg grad Cassidy Pagel played 10 minutes in the Upper Iowa University women’s basketball team’s 47-77 loss to Concordia University, St. Paul, on Saturday. The freshman sank all three of her scoring attempts from the floor for 6 points, and she had three rebounds and one assist. All three stat lines were season-highs for her. Wapsie Valley grad Kaci Beesecker, also a freshman at UIU, played 4 minutes, scoring 3 points, making one block and getting a steal.

