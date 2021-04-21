The Independence AAU volleyball season will be coming to a conclusion on May 1, as three of the Indee teams have qualified for the State AAU Gold Tournaments in various cities around Iowa.
Ninety-one area girls participated for the Independence Volleyball Club this season, and I would like to sincerely thank all the parents and our young athletes for taking part this season.
It was a very challenging season to say the least, with the continuous worry about dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to say a big thank you out to Superintendent Reiter for allowing our program to host tournaments this season. I would also like to thank St. John’s School for the use of their gyms for two of our younger age level tournaments.
The Independence Volleyball Club hosted six tournaments in all this season. I would like to thank our parents for running the concession stands and admissions at all of our home tournaments. Our parent support is the foundation of our program continuing to survive, and I can’t thank the parents enough for all they do!
I would also like to thank all of our coaches for the excellent job they continue to do for our program! More thanks go out to Independence High School Athletic Director Justin Putz for all his help in scheduling practice times and tournament dates. Finally, a big thank you to Jess Conklin for acting as our tournament director for our home tournaments this season.
The 7th Grade Maroon team coached by Alyssa Hawkins will compete in the State Gold Tournament in Ankeny on April 24. The 5th Grade Maroon team coached by Justin Post will be playing in their state tournament in Cedar Falls/Dike on May 1.
Finally, the 8th Grade Maroon team coached by Joe Schmitz and Sydney Ohrt will compete in the 8th Grade State Tournament in Marshalltown on May 1.
Good luck to all of our teams who have qualified for their state tournament!