INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang wrestling team finished second in team points on February 8 and advanced eight wrestlers – five champions and three second-place finishers – to this coming Saturday’s 2A District finals in New Hampton. The top two finishers in every weight class there will qualify for the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) State Wrestling Tournament next week.
Class 2A Section 12 results for the Mustangs follow.
106
Kale Wieland (29-19) placed second and scored 18 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Wieland received a bye
- Semifinal – Wieland won by fall over Tegan Oliver (Iowa Falls-Alden) 8-21 (Fall 3:48)
- First Place Match – Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 30-7 won over Wieland in the ultimate tie breaker (6-6)
- Second Place Match – Wieland won by no contest over Tegan Oliver (Iowa Falls-Alden)
113
Dalton Hoover (19-20) placed third and scored 12 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Hoover (Independence) 19-20 received a bye
- Semifinal – Jacob Michaelson (Iowa Falls-Alden) 4-10 won by fall over Hoover (Fall 0:36)
- Third Place Match – Hoover received a bye
- Second Place Match – Michaelson (Iowa Falls-Alden) won by no contest over Hoover
120
Carter Straw (32-13) placed first and scored 20 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Straw received a bye
- Semifinal – Straw won by decision over Carsen Jeanes (Oelwein) 32-13 (Dec 5-1)
- First Place Match – Straw won by decision over Brody Hoversten (Iowa Falls-Alden) 28-8 (Dec 7-5)
126
Isaiah Weber (40-3) placed first and scored 24 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Weber received a bye
- Semifinal – Weber won by fall over Cadyen Shepard (AP-GC) 7-15 (Fall 0:08)
- First Place Match – Weber won by fall over Jack Ites (Iowa Falls-Alden) 14-2 (Fall 4:14)
132
Caden Larson (23-19) placed fourth and scored 11 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Larson won by fall over Sojidin Gulmamadov (Oelwein) 20-24 (Fall 4:49)
- Semifinal – Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic) 24-5 won by tech fall over Larson (TF-1.5 2:45, 16-0)
- Third Place Match – Caden Ragsdale (Dike-New Hartford) 21-11 won by major decision over Larson (MD 13-0)
138
Tyler Trumblee (16-26) placed fifth and scored 6 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Andrew Roete (Oelwein) 25-21 won by fall over Trumblee (Fall 5:19)
- Consolation Semifinal – Trumblee received a bye
- Fifth Place Match – Trumblee received a bye
145
Teegan McEnany (11-15) placed fifth and scored 6 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Brady Romberg (AP-GC) 5-13 won by fall over McEnany (Fall 1:41)
- Consolation Semifinal – McEnany received a bye
- Fifth Place Match – McEnany received a bye
152
Mitch Johnson (28-17) placed third and scored 16 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Johnson won by fall over Matt Jansen (AP-GC) 3-12 (Fall 2:58)
- Semifinal – Carson Hartz (Columbus Catholic) 29-14 won by major decision over Johnson (MD 13-4)
- Third Place Match – Johnson won by fall over Gabe Skornia (Dike-New Hartford) 15-26 (Fall 3:37)
- Second Place Match – Hartz won by no contest over Johnson
160
Matthew Doyle (39-5) placed first and scored 24 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Doyle received a bye
- Semifinal – Doyle won by fall over Caden Hartz (Columbus Catholic) 23-20 (Fall 1:22)
- First Place Match – Doyle won by fall over Colby McWherter (Iowa Falls-Alden) 14-12 (Fall 1:04)
170
Cole Davis (38-4) placed first and scored 24 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Davis received a bye
- Semifinal – Davis won by fall over Nick Johnson (AP-GC) 14-20 (Fall 0:42)
- First Place Match – Davis won by fall over Kyler Hadwiger (Iowa Falls-Alden) 26-6 (Fall 1:09)
182
Marcus Beatty (25-16) placed second and scored 20 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Beatty received a bye
- Semifinal – Beatty won by fall over Connor Knudtson (Columbus Catholic) 17-13 (Fall 2:36)
- First Place Match – Aidan Walters (Dike-New Hartford) 26-7 won by fall over Beatty (Fall 5:31)
- Second Place Match – Beatty won by fall over Jalen Meyer (AP-GC) 7-12 (Fall 1:12)
195
Christian Kremer (40-4) placed first and scored 24 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Christian received a bye
- Semifinal –Kremer won by fall over Kolbi Tjarks (Iowa Falls-Alden) 5-5 (Fall 0:45)
- First Place Match – Kremer won by fall over Joe Folkerts (Dike-New Hartford) 19-15 (Fall 0:46)
220
Korver Hupke (25-15) placed second and scored 17 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Hupke received a bye
- Semifinal – Cooper Smock (Oelwein) 24-12 won by fall over Hupke (Fall 1:16)
- Third Place Match – Hupke (won by fall over Tanner Hoversten (Iowa Falls-Alden) 9-10 (Fall 5:16)
- Second Place Match – Hupke won by decision over Zach Starbuck (Dike-New Hartford) 24-8 (Dec 5-3)
285
Dylan Reuther (22-20) placed fifth and scored 6 team points.
- Quarterfinal – Kolby Muller (AP-GC) 10-7 won by fall over Reuther (Fall 3:11)
- Consolation Semifinal – Reuther received a bye
- Fifth Place Match – Reuther received a bye
Results/Points by Team
Iowa Falls-Alden, 235
Independence, 228
Dike-New Hartford, 166
Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center, 135
Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 110.5
Oelwein, 109