Chase Straw: Senior Class of 2015 wrestling/ Iowa State University in Ames.
Kaitlin Niedert: Junior Class of 2017 volleyball/Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
Andrue Wright: Junior Class of 2017 football/Central College in Pella.
Lucas Dawson: Sophomore Class of 2018 football/University of Dubuque in Dubuque.
Cyrus Butters: Sophomore Class of 2018 football/Luther College in Decorah.
Kenyon Hosch: Sophomore Class of 2018 baseball/Central College in Pella.
Lydia Butters: Sophomore Class of 2018 softball/University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
Mackenzie Hupke: Freshman Class of 2019 softball/Drake University in Des Moines.
Madison Larson: Freshman Class of 2019 volleyball/Winona State University in Winona Minnesota.
Kaylee Hosch: Freshman Class of 2019 cross Country runner/Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
Kaden Howard: Freshman Class of 2019 golf/Buena Vista College in Storm Lake.
Hunter Shannon: Freshman Class of 2019 bowling/Grandview College in Des Moines.
Taylor Wendt: Freshman Class of 2019 volleyball/Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
Dylan Moffatt: Freshman Class of 2019 swimming/Missouri State University in Springfield, MO.