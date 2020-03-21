Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Chase Straw: Senior Class of 2015 wrestling/ Iowa State University in Ames.

Kaitlin Niedert: Junior Class of 2017 volleyball/Upper Iowa University in Fayette.

Andrue Wright: Junior Class of 2017 football/Central College in Pella.

Lucas Dawson: Sophomore Class of 2018 football/University of Dubuque in Dubuque.

Cyrus Butters: Sophomore Class of 2018 football/Luther College in Decorah.

Kenyon Hosch: Sophomore Class of 2018 baseball/Central College in Pella.

Lydia Butters: Sophomore Class of 2018 softball/University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Mackenzie Hupke: Freshman Class of 2019 softball/Drake University in Des Moines.

Madison Larson: Freshman Class of 2019 volleyball/Winona State University in Winona Minnesota.

Kaylee Hosch: Freshman Class of 2019 cross Country runner/Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

Kaden Howard: Freshman Class of 2019 golf/Buena Vista College in Storm Lake.

Hunter Shannon: Freshman Class of 2019 bowling/Grandview College in Des Moines.

Taylor Wendt: Freshman Class of 2019 volleyball/Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

Dylan Moffatt: Freshman Class of 2019 swimming/Missouri State University in Springfield, MO.

