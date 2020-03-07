Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Mustang archery program has three teams that qualified for the 2020 Iowa NASP Bullseye State Tournament being held Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, in Des Moines at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

There are 1,993 archers who will compete in the state bullseye tournament with an additional 573 archers competing in the 3D tournament.

Elementary Team (Grades 4-5)

Madison Arnold

Tyler Brown

Libby Cramer

Bella Farley

Vance Fisher

Landon Fischer

Brennon Glaspie

Katherine Hansen

Phillip Johnson

McKenna Koch

Payton Kraft

Elly Lampe

Brayden LeClere

Korbin Little

Nyles Senna

Tavah Stevens

Chesney Turner

Sawyer Wieland

Robert Williams

Caleb Williamson

Jackson Zieser

Middle School Team (Grades 6-8)

Miranda Brewer

Riley Cusher

Levi DeBoer

Wyatt Fisher

William Hansen

Shawn Hemsath

Hannah Hettinger

Alen Hilliard

Isabella Johnson

Kyle Justason

Nolan Klotzbach

Jaxon Latwesen

Nadiah Lewin

Emily Linsley

Gavin Mestad

Christopher Meyer

Rylee Moran

Cael Post

Ranger Reed

Rylee Rowland

Jenna Schmadeke

Lucas Williamson

Jackson Wolf

Brandon Yoder

High School Team (Grades 9-12)

Drew Crump

Nicholas Cusher

Tyler Davis

Avery Fischels

Charlotte Halligan

Josh Hayes

Ashlyn Hemsath

Jessica Justason

Courtney Kelly

Hannah Koch

Ben Kremer

Avery Liss

Madison Mestad

Lauren Miller

Ellie Nabholz

Jace O’Brien

Collin Ratchford

Zoey Ratchford

Grace Schmadeke

Justin Schmadeke

Samuel Sill

Collin Wilson

Jianggaowa Zhu

Keegan Zimmerly

In addition, Independence will have three archers participate as individuals at state:

Adele Smith — West Elementary

Lucas Dinger — Middle School

Griffin Gruman — High School

Also, Independence has two teams participating in the 2020 Iowa NASP 3D Tournament held at the same location this weekend.

High School

Drew Crump

Avery Fischels

Charlotte Halligan

Jessica Justason

Ben Kremer

Avery Liss

Lauren Miller

Zoey Ratchford

Justin Schmadeke

Collin Wilson

Jianggaowa Zhu

Keegan Zimmerly

Middle School

Miranda Brewer

Levi DeBoer

Wyatt Fisher

Isabella Johnson

Kyle Justason

Nolan Klotzbach

Jaxon Latwesen

Emily Linsley

Christopher Meyer

Jenna Schmadeke

Lucas Williamson

Jackson Wolf

Should any of these teams or individuals qualify high enough at the state tournament, they will have the opportunity to move on to the 2020 Eastern NASP Nationals Tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky, in May.

