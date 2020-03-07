INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Mustang archery program has three teams that qualified for the 2020 Iowa NASP Bullseye State Tournament being held Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, in Des Moines at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
There are 1,993 archers who will compete in the state bullseye tournament with an additional 573 archers competing in the 3D tournament.
Elementary Team (Grades 4-5)
Madison Arnold
Tyler Brown
Libby Cramer
Bella Farley
Vance Fisher
Landon Fischer
Brennon Glaspie
Katherine Hansen
Phillip Johnson
McKenna Koch
Payton Kraft
Elly Lampe
Brayden LeClere
Korbin Little
Nyles Senna
Tavah Stevens
Chesney Turner
Sawyer Wieland
Robert Williams
Caleb Williamson
Jackson Zieser
Middle School Team (Grades 6-8)
Miranda Brewer
Riley Cusher
Levi DeBoer
Wyatt Fisher
William Hansen
Shawn Hemsath
Hannah Hettinger
Alen Hilliard
Isabella Johnson
Kyle Justason
Nolan Klotzbach
Jaxon Latwesen
Nadiah Lewin
Emily Linsley
Gavin Mestad
Christopher Meyer
Rylee Moran
Cael Post
Ranger Reed
Rylee Rowland
Jenna Schmadeke
Lucas Williamson
Jackson Wolf
Brandon Yoder
High School Team (Grades 9-12)
Drew Crump
Nicholas Cusher
Tyler Davis
Avery Fischels
Charlotte Halligan
Josh Hayes
Ashlyn Hemsath
Jessica Justason
Courtney Kelly
Hannah Koch
Ben Kremer
Avery Liss
Madison Mestad
Lauren Miller
Ellie Nabholz
Jace O’Brien
Collin Ratchford
Zoey Ratchford
Grace Schmadeke
Justin Schmadeke
Samuel Sill
Collin Wilson
Jianggaowa Zhu
Keegan Zimmerly
In addition, Independence will have three archers participate as individuals at state:
Adele Smith — West Elementary
Lucas Dinger — Middle School
Griffin Gruman — High School
Also, Independence has two teams participating in the 2020 Iowa NASP 3D Tournament held at the same location this weekend.
High School
Drew Crump
Avery Fischels
Charlotte Halligan
Jessica Justason
Ben Kremer
Avery Liss
Lauren Miller
Zoey Ratchford
Justin Schmadeke
Collin Wilson
Jianggaowa Zhu
Keegan Zimmerly
Middle School
Miranda Brewer
Levi DeBoer
Wyatt Fisher
Isabella Johnson
Kyle Justason
Nolan Klotzbach
Jaxon Latwesen
Emily Linsley
Christopher Meyer
Jenna Schmadeke
Lucas Williamson
Jackson Wolf
Should any of these teams or individuals qualify high enough at the state tournament, they will have the opportunity to move on to the 2020 Eastern NASP Nationals Tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky, in May.