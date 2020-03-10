WEBSTER CITY — Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Webster City on Feb. 23. There were 20 teams entered with over 300 athletes competing throughout the day. Moser’s area gymnasts who place well are as follows:
1st — Melanie Lutgen, Lily Schmitz, Mikya Britton, Megan Pierschbacher, Laura Pierschbacher, Ella Davidshofer, Georgia Werger, Makenna Payne, Madilyn Payne, Lainey Payne, Jayda Even, Griffan Ostrander, Lilly Shaw, Lily Harreld, Paislee Hansel, Violet Harreld, Canaan Corcoran, Kena Johnson, Scarlett Benesh.
2nd — Ava Nolan, Madilyn Troester, aaliyah Corcoran, Emi Harmon, Carlee Batterson.
3rd — Ruby West, Jewell Hemry, Libby Knipper, Claire Jaeger, Kirsten Farmer, kadee Batterson, Dagny Kuhlman, Lexus Fleming.
4th — Annie Gulick, Izzy Lutgen, Ella Krivanek, Grace Anton, Adalyn Ostrander, Kaja Johnson, Katie Lueck, Kennedi Benesh, Rylee Whittaker.
5th — Miya Pitz, Elyse Konrardy, Matilda Kuhlman.
8th —Bailey Magnuson.
Moser athletes will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability for the upcoming meets and the State of Iowa USTA Championships to be held in Marshalltown.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hard working, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families Sub Beginners thru Elite Levels.
Moser coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Debbie Moser, Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte , and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.