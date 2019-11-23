Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BankIowa employees and charitable organization representatives

BankIowa employees presented representatives of various local organizations with donations on November 15.

INDEPENDENCE – BankIowa employees dress casually on Fridays to benefit several local charities. They participate in a program called “Casual for a Cause,” in which they donate their own money for the privilege of wearing casual clothes to work on Fridays.

The money raised benefits a number of local organizations, including:

• BankIowa Employee Emergency Fund

• BankIowa Relay For Life Team

• Brandon Area Community Club (new concession stand)

• Buchanan County Disaster Recovery Coalition

• Buchanan County Historical Society

• Cedar Valley Hospice

• Friends of Fontana Park

• Habitat for Humanity

• Independence Area Food Pantry

• Operation Santa Claus

• Otter Creek Animal Shelter

• Salvation Army

BankIowa presented checks to each local organization on Friday, November 15.

