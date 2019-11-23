INDEPENDENCE – BankIowa employees dress casually on Fridays to benefit several local charities. They participate in a program called “Casual for a Cause,” in which they donate their own money for the privilege of wearing casual clothes to work on Fridays.
The money raised benefits a number of local organizations, including:
• BankIowa Employee Emergency Fund
• BankIowa Relay For Life Team
• Brandon Area Community Club (new concession stand)
• Buchanan County Disaster Recovery Coalition
• Buchanan County Historical Society
• Cedar Valley Hospice
• Friends of Fontana Park
• Habitat for Humanity
• Independence Area Food Pantry
• Operation Santa Claus
• Otter Creek Animal Shelter
• Salvation Army
BankIowa presented checks to each local organization on Friday, November 15.