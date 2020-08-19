INDEPENDENCE – The Indee Bass Club held their latest event on August 5 on the Wapsi River in Independence. Eighteen students participated on nine different boats. The Wapsi River was at a very low level – 4.90 feet – the lowest the kids have ever seen during these club events.
The current was almost nonexistent on the river, but in August the fish must eat. The anglers and their boat captains took off at 4:30 p.m. and had four hours to try and find five keeper bass which must measure over 12 inches. At the conclusion of the event at 8:30 p.m., the anglers brought their bass to the weigh-in scale from the boat’s live well to get their total weight. After the weight had been recorded, the bass were released back into the river to swim again.
This month’s tournament had a repeat at the top two spots from July. Jackson Toale and Dalton Hoover brought in five largemouth bass that weighed 11.57 pounds for the back-to-back win. They were captained by Randy Toale. They reported catching their fish on Texas-rigged tubes, buzz baits, and swim jigs.
In second place were Ranger Reed and Carter Cameron, who brought in a mixed bag of five keeper bass for a weight of 8.77 pounds, including the big bass caught by Carter that weighed 2.93 pounds. Todd Reed was their captain. This team caught all their keepers on spinnerbaits and wacky-rigged stick baits.
In third place was senior Parker Sweeney and partner Remy Ressler. They had four largemouth bass that weighed 6.92 pounds, and were captained by Dan Sweeney. This duo caught all their fish using a Tokyo rig and a plastic craw bait.
In fourth place was another senior, Landry Jones, and his partner, Kegan Postel. They brought in two big smallmouth bass that weighed 4.95 pounds. Landry has been the club president for the past two years, a student-voted position. This partnership caught those beauties on a black-and-blue swim jig and twister tail jig heads.
Fifth place finishers were EJ Miller and Sam Hamilton. They caught three smallmouth bass that weighed 3.78 pounds. Their captain was Brian Miller. This pair caught their bass on crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
Sixth place was Grady Cornwell and Kyle Beatty, captained by Rick Wendling. They brought in two keepers that weighed 3.09 pounds.
In seventh place were Justin Schmadeke and Hunter Patton. Captain Paul Schmadeke and this team brought in two keeper largemouth bass that weighed 2.65 pounds.
In eighth place was the team of Jackson Wolfe and Zach Jimmerson, who were captained by Dave Wilson. They caught one nice largemouth that weighed 2.40 pounds.
As you can see from the results, many bass on the Wapsi were hitting a variety of baits on this night. It ended up being a record-setting night for the Indee Bass Club. The club as a whole broke two records – the first was the most keepers brought in at a single event (24). The second record that was broken was the total weight of bass weighed in (44.13 pounds). The kids, with the help of the volunteer captains, just keep getting better.
This Independence area club is open to any student in grades 7-12 at the Independence or St. John’s schools. Information can be found on Facebook or their web page; just search Indee Bass Club to find them.
The club is sponsored by Bank Iowa, Klever Concrete, Buchanan County Wildlife Association, Scheels of Cedar Falls, Hank’s Bait and Tackle in Waterloo, Quantum Rods and Reels, The Rod Glove, and Hot Rod Baits Bass Series. With the help of these sponsors, the club was able to hand out five trophies and every participant received some fishing gear, totaling more than $700 in value.
The next event for the club is the Bass Nation State Tournament on Pool 10 of the Mississippi River. Four teams are participating in this event. The next club tournament is on September 13 at Lake Delhi.