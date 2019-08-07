INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, August 24, the Independence BrewBQ will host several micro brewers in Riverwalk Park. New to BrewBQ this year is Textile Brewing Company of Dyersville.
Owned by Carol and Tom Olberding, Textile Brewing held its grand opening July 26, 2019. The couple, one a former art teacher and the other a pharmacist/organic chemist-turned-brewmaster, traveled the world and sampled beers along the way.
“You could say we are ‘beer aficionados,’” said Carol.
Carol says they got into the business backwards.
“The building came first,” she said. “When I saw it, I told Tom to start learning about brewing beer.”
The name Textile Brewing comes from the history of the building, a former sewing factory located near the bank of the North Fork of the Maquoketa River. The view out of the large west window over the beer garden is the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier two blocks away.
According to their website, the building’s origins begin in 1903. The town plat, designed by town founder, James Dyer, showed the lot was the location of the town grist mill, which means a creek ran right through the property to work the grain mill. That creek has since been rerouted, the mill torn down, and in 1906 the Dyersville Gasoline Engine Factory was built.
The building later served as a car garage and then a Ford car showroom. Around 1910, it was sold to H.B. Glover, who turned it into a sewing factory. Glover was known for his quality pajamas. He and his factory became infamous though in 1916 as the sewers walked out on strike due to a 7.5-cent pay discrepancy. The incident was the basis for the play and movie, “The Pajama Game.”
By the 1980s, the factory had added Halloween costumes and body bags to their product line. But, unfortunately, the factory closed in early 2017.
Enter the Olberdings. With the help of the Dyersville Economic Alliance, in collaboration with the city of Dyersville, the business was awarded a $100,000 State of Iowa Community Catalyst Grant to renovate the factory, lovingly named “Mildred” by Carol, into a microbrewery.
One of the key items to get the grant was to prove the business would be a “catalyst” for development. Shortly after the grant was announced, a developer came in with plans to build a multi-million dollar, multi-purpose, 15,000-square-foot facility that would offer office space, retail space, condos, and parking.
Carol takes pride in pointing out the all of the repurposed factory tools and trappings used in Mildred: an end wall fan is now a ceiling lamp (a.k.a. – a “fan-delier”) over the bar, several odds and ends are used for tops of tap pulls, several old sewing machines are now table lamps, and the maple floors are sanded back to their natural rough glory.
But what about the beer?
Textile Brewing offers lighter beers. Examples include the TrALEblazer or Bobcat (4.6 ABV) in honor of Tom’s Dyersville Beckman roots, St .Bob’s Oatmeal Stout (5.7 ABV), Seam Ripper (6.4 ABV), and the Backstitch (6.8 ABV). They are brewing a new IPA called Pajama Party that contains cinnamon toast-flavored cereal. In another month they will be ready for Oktoberfest with more beers.
At this time, Carol was unsure which brews they would be bringing to BrewBQ.
Visit www.textilebrews.com for more information on the business.
Visit www.brewbq.org to learn more about this year’s event, to register for the morning R.A.S.H. Ride, or to purchase Craft Brew Zone passes. The Craft Brew Zone will open up at 3 p.m. for VIP pass holders and at 4 p.m. for regular pass holders. Craft Brew Zone participants will have the chance to sample from more than 100 home and craft brews, including those from Textile Brewing Company, until 7 p.m.