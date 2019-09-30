Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.