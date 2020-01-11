INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Celebrations Committee is excited to announce its rebranding initiatives to launch the event into the 2020s. Formerly known as “Independence Day Celebration,” the two-day Fourth of July event will now be known as “Celebrate Indee.”
“We chose to rebrand at this time to not only launch our event into the 2020s, but to also provide consistency within our other marketing platforms,” said Michelle McBride, the committee’s marketing chair. “A new, updated logo was designed for the event, and our Facebook page, Independence Day Celebration, was renamed to Celebrate Indee. Our website, CelebrateIndee.com and our Instagram page, Celebrate Indee, remain the same.”
Made up of 10 community members, the committee meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. to discuss event planning. The group currently seeks new volunteer members. Individuals interested in participating may contact the committee via email at celebrateindee@gmail.com.
Event announcements and updated sponsorship information will soon be made available to the public.
For more information, and to stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements from Celebrate Indee, please visit CelebrateIndee.com or follow “Celebrate Indee” on Facebook.