INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4544 recently delivered a pickup load of toys to Operation Threshold for their annual Operation Santa Claus program.
“This is the fourth year that we have been able to do this,” said Don Mumm, Aerie president. “It always leaves us with that warm fuzzy feeling when you know you have contributed to helping Santa put a smile on some young faces.”
Because of a connection the Fraternal Order of Eagles has with an individual in Dubuque who works with the national “Toys for Tots” program, the local members are able to help many area children have a fun Christmas.
“There are a lot of very generous people who make this all possible, and to them we all say ‘thank you!’” said Mumm.
“We thank the Eagles and ‘Toys for Tots’ for their continued support of Operation Santa Claus,” said Brenda Thompson, Buchanan County coordinator for Operation Threshold.