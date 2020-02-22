INDEPENDENCE – On February 5, the Independence FFA hosted District Review Night, where advisors and members from the Northeast District – as well as community volunteers – gathered at Independence High School to review Iowa Degree applications and proficiency award applications, as well as to interview candidates for the district officer team.
Along with proficiency awards, more than 135 Iowa Degree applications were reviewed and approved. All applicants will receive their Iowa Degrees this April at the state FFA convention.
Of the 135 applications, two of those were from Independence. Congratulations to Keegan Zimmerly and Carter Nolan on having their applications approved.
While judges and advisors looked over applications, the Northeast District officer team and nominating committee interviewed 29 district members for district officer team positions. Of the 29 interviewees, congratulations to Avery Hanaway, who was interviewed and selected to the ballot. On March 14 at the Northeast District convention, she will speak to representative chapter members from the Southwest Subdistrict as she competes for that group’s vice president position.
Thank you to the 90 community members who volunteered their time to judge 114+ proficiency award applications. The Independence FFA chapter couldn’t have hosted the event without you!