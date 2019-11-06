INDEPENDENCE – The Independence FFA soils evaluation team competed at the district career development event on September 25 at Hawkeye Community College. The local chapter had eight soil judgers attending out of 153 total competitors at the event.
The Independence chapter finished second overall out of the 19 teams. Local team members included Grant Toale (ninth overall individual), Cameron Kreins, Avery Hanaway, and Sam Sill. The team qualified for the state soils evaluation competition on October 12 in Ames.
The soils judging competition includes a written exam along with the judging of four soils pits. To be successful, students must possess a strong understanding of soil characteristics, landscape positions, agricultural use recommendations, and soil formation. The competition also tests knowledge related to conservation practices, soil texture, and factors influencing basements and septic tank installation.