INDIANAPOLIS – On October 29, 14 members of the Independence FFA Chapter departed for Indianapolis, Indiana, to spend three days at the 92nd National FFA Convention. There was 65,000 FFA members in attendance from all 50 states.
Throughout their time there, members attended the Blue Room, where they were able to speak with CEOs and entrepreneurs to learn about future trends in agriculture. Time was also spent going through the career and college expo where different businesses, colleges, and organizations provided promotional materials and information to FFA members.
At the convention, the Independence FFA chapter was also recognized in the National Chapter Award category as a three-star chapter. Only the top 15 FFA chapters from Iowa were bestowed this honor. Independence was ranked seventh in the state of Iowa.
Not only was this an educational trip, but a great opportunity for chapter bonding. Members came back with many new ideas to improve the chapter, and are excited to implement these ideas.