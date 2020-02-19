DES MOINES — Davenport Assumption defeated Independence, 41-28, in the match for third place at the State Duals Tournament on Wednesday in Des Moines.
Second-seeder Independence began its day in Wells Fargo Arena by defeating seventh-seeded Winterset. The Mustangs scored four pins and three major decisions in the 45-24 win.
Then the third-seeded Williamsburg Raiders topped the Mustangs 44-25
The loss to the Assumption Knights left the Mustangs in fourth place.
West Delaware defeated Williamsburg 39-3, to win the Class 2A title.
In the Mustang’s dual with Winterset:
At 145, Winterset’s Jack West won a 22-8 major decision over Teegan McEnany.
At 152, Winterset’s Tyler Brown pinned Mitch Johnson at 1:14.
At 160, Independence’s Matthew Doyle won a 14-5 major decision over Brady Barringer.
At 170, Independence’s Cole Davis pinned Kade Forsyth at 1:45.
At 182, Independence’s Marcus Beatty won a 6-3 decision over Riley Hoven.
At 195, Independence’s Korver Hupke won a 17-6 major decision over Kory Pike.
At 220, Independence’s Christian Kremer pinned Henry Tromba in 15 seconds.
At 285, Winterset’s Dugan Tolley won a 3-0 decision over Dylan Reuther.
At 106, Independence’s Kale Wieland won a 9-0 major decision over Zeke Hoven.
At 113, Dalton Hoover pinned Travis Allen at 1:50.
At 120, Independence’s Carter Straw pinned Jake Porter at 2:19.
At 126, Independence’s Isaiah Weber pinned Keegan Jensen at 3:16.
At 132, Winterset’s Bryce Hatten won by an 18-3 technical fall over Caden Larson.
At 138, Winterset’s Kruise Kiburz pinned Tyler Trumblee at 1:43.
Against Williamsburg:
At 152, Williamsburg’s Gable Dayton won a 6-2 decision over Johnson.
At 160, Doyle won a by a 23-8 technical fall over Riley Holt.
At 170, Davis pinned Lucas Spratt in 35 seconds.
At 182, Nick Marovets pinned Beatty at 3:06.
At 195, Kremer pinned Max Meade in 31 seconds.
At 220, Billy Grout won an 11-0 major decision over Hupke.
At 285, Cole Cremeens won an 11-0 major decision over Reuther.
At 106, Wieland won a 5-3 decision over Tytan Guerrero.
At 113, Gavin Jensen pinned Hoover at 4:46.
At 120, Kayden Gryp won a 5-3 decision in overtime over Straw.
At 126, Weber won by a 19-4 technical fall over Chase Malloy.
At 132, Sam Van Dee pinned Larson at 1:33.
At 138, Jalen Schropp pinned Tyler Trumblee in 28 seconds.
At 145, Kam Royster pinned McEnany at 3:28.
Against Davenport Assumption,
At 160, Assumption’s Eli McCracken pinned Doyle at 1:24.
At 170, Davis won by a 12-4 major decision over Logan Schimanski.
At 182, Beatty won a 9-5 decision over John Argo.
At 195, Hupke won an 8-6 decision over Assumption’s Joe Walsh.
At 220, Kremer pinned Aiden Morgan in 42 seconds.
At 285, Seth Adrian pinned Reuther at 2:37.
At 106, Derrick Bass pinned Wieland at 2:17.
At 113, Hoover pinned Jacob Maes at 1:49.
At 120, Straw won a 5-4 decision over Ethan Forker.
At 126 Weber won a 6-0 decision over TJ Fitzpatrick.
At 132 Noah Gonzalez pinned Larson at 1:02.
At 138 Michael Macias pinned Trumblee at 1:52.
At 145, Parker Terronez pinned McEnany at 2:41.
At 152 Evan Forker pinned Johnson at 3:00.