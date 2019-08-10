INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department will show its continuing support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as members will kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign on Friday, August 23. The funds raised are critical to helping transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, dedicated firefighters from the Independence Fire Department will hit the streets and storefronts with boots in hand, asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on August 23.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Independence Fire Department through Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Development Specialist Derek Harrigan. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Independence. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
Funds raised through Independence’s Fill the Boot event in 2019 will help MDA save lives and lift up those in need by providing vital resources to advance the mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
They also help send more than 60 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Courageous – all at no cost to their families.
So be on the lookout on August 23 for local firefighters, and open your heart – and wallet – to the Fill the Boot campaign!