INDEPENDENCE — The Mustangs girls tennis team hosted Maquoketa on Monday night to open their 2021 season.
It was a little windy for tennis, but the Mustangs prevailed 7-2. “It was a windy night for tennis, but great to get to play our first meet of the year.” Said Head Coach David Morkel, “We have 35 girls out for tennis. The girls have been working hard and improving daily.”
“The team has had some good practices,” continued Coach Morkel, “so It was nice to get some WaMaC competition and use some skills they have been practicing.”
The Mustangs won four singles matches and lost two. Nicole Higgins, Shana Kleve, Taryn Nolting, and Courtney Kelly were all individual winners on Monday night. Shanna Kleve and Courtney Kelly both dominated their matches with 10-0 wins.
The Mustangs then swept the doubles matches, going 3-0. Higgins and Kleve won 10-7, Shroeder and Nolting also won 10-7, while Bailey and Kelly were victorious, 10-5.
“After a couple losses in singles it was good to sweep the doubles matches,” concluded Coach Morkel.
Singles results:
#1Indee Nicole Higgins defeated Jenna Wiebenga Maq. 10-8
#2 Indee Shana Kleve defeated Briley Miller Maq. 10-0
#3 Indee Kenzie Schroeder lost Gracie Blair Maq. 2-10
#4 Indee Taryn Nolting defeated Tessa McCutcheon Maq. 10-2
#5 Indee Addi Bailey Lost Lancy Hafner Maq. 4-10
#6 Courtney Kelly defeated Izzy Yoder Maq. 10-0
Doubles:
#1 Indee Higgins/Kleve defeated Wiebnga/Blair 10-7
#2 Indee Schroeder/Nolting defeated Miller McCutcheon 10-7
#3 Indee Bailey/Kelly defeated Hafner/Yoder 10-5
The Mustangs hosted Union on Tuesday and will travel to Marion on Thursday. Look for these results in the Saturday Bulletin Journal.