INDEPENDENCE – Chris Black, Head PGA Professional at River Ridge Golf Course, is optimistic that the golf course will be open to members and the public without delay. At this point, the only delay is the weather, according to Black. He states that there is no ordinance in place shutting down golf courses in the state of Iowa. His staff has been at work getting the course ready for play.
The golf course is separate from Okoboji Grill, which is closed by order of the Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds. But if customers want to pay for their green fees or grab a drink and go, there will be someone on hand to do serve.
Black believes that golf is about as safe as you can get in these trying times. He states that anyone that plays golf is out in fresh air and getting some exercise. And as far as a golf cart is concerned, Black obviously feels that it’s healthier to walk, but if you want to ride, you are as safe as riding in an airplane or vehicle, probably even more so, because you have that fresh air hitting you in the face. Just avoid touching each other and if you don’t feel safe riding, don’t do it.
Black says, “We need to set ourselves up to be helpful for the mental health of people. They need to get out and play golf. They need to get out in the fresh air, and they need to have exercise.”
Black continues, “And we can be very safe in the social distancing. It’s a part of our game. You’re not crashing into people like you do when you’re playing basketball or football. I think we need to prepare ourselves as to serve people as quickly as possible for the health of our nation. “
Black added that some courses in the United States are turning the cups up-side-down and are asking you to not touch the flag. You just putt into the flag and that’s your score. All good ideas.
Any leagues that are scheduled for River Ridge are still on the docket as of now. When pressed about the crowds that tend to form before league play, Black states there may be ways around that by giving the teams their hole assignment before they arrive. That way there would be no reason to gather around the clubhouse.
In closing, Black states that his purpose is to serve people so that they have an opportunity to get some relaxation, some revitalization, and get away from some things that are going on in their lives. Get away and get some fresh air and exercise, Safely.
Susan Gruber, General Manager, Three Elms Golf Course, has set an April 1st start date, but stated that if it gets nice, they are ready to open right now. They will make that decision based on the weather.
Susan added that they will follow the laws of the land, but are doing their part to make things safer for the patrons.
Some of the things she stated that they are implementing are: No more than two foursomes in the clubhouse at one time. No cash transactions and food and drink on-the-go.
On the course, Susan says that all players are asked to not touch the flag and leave it in the cup at all times. There will be no ball washers out on the course, so adjust accordingly.
Susan commented that everyone should practice social distancing, but golf carts will be available to those that do not want to walk. All carts will be sanitized, thoroughly, after each round.
Leagues are still scheduled, as of now, but that may change, depending on the laws.
On a happier note, Susan would like to welcome Three Elms Golf Course’s new Club House Manager, Kim Crawford. According to Susan, Kim is an avid golfer who loves loves loves golf. (and walks on the beach).