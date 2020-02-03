INDEPENDENCE – About 100 people gathered at the Independence Jr/Sr High School earlier this evening to caucus with fellow Republicans to choose the party’s 2020 presidential candidate. All 96 votes cast at the event went to Donald J. Trump.
After signing in, those in attendance gathered in the school auditorium to get an overview, elect a chair and precinct secretaries, and briefly go over the state and national platforms.
Due to the lack of a Republican central committee in Buchanan county, the meeting was organized and run by members of the Buchanan County Conservative Women (BCCW). Reita Wieland was elected the official chair of the caucus. Secretaries for the seven precincts were also chosen, including:
- Bert Johnston, Precinct 1
- Renee Kinroth, Precinct 2
- Jeri Titsworth, Precinct 3
- Willitta Weber, Precinct 4
- Betty Miller, Precinct 5
- Bonnie Dahl, Jesup
- Kendall Kurt, Perry Township
According to Wieland, “The BCCW hopes a [county] central committee springs forth from tonight’s caucus.”
Many of the people I spoke to this evening were caucusing for just the second time, the first being in 2016. The consensus was that this evening had a lower turnout than four years ago because of the smaller field running for the Republication nomination for president. In addition to the incumbent, President Donald Trump, other Republicans running are Joe Walsh, a former congressman who represented Illinois’ 8th District and William Weld, former governor of Massachusetts.
While the turnout may be lower than four years ago, those in attendance believe the need for “common sense” is greater than ever.
“We’re in a fight for our lives,” said caucus-goer Ed Hoffman, who was decked out in a Trump 2020 hat.
Those attending the caucus were asked to sign petitions for candidates seeking a spot on the upcoming ballot, including Joni Ernst for U.S. Senate, Craig Johnson for Iowa Senate District 32, and Ashley Hinson and Thomas Hansen for Iowa’s First Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives.
Buchanan County Results
According to iowagopcaucusresults.com, with all 15 precincts reporting in, Donald J. Trump received a whopping 181 of 183 votes cast. Joe Walsh got 2 votes. William Weld and “Other” received no votes.
See Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal for more about the Iowa Caucuses.