INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Ladies’ Literary Club held its annual Christmas Tea guest day on December 12 at Oakview. We were happy to have several guests attend.
Club member Julie Johnson, Buchanan County Salvation Army coordinator, presented the program. She said that each year all donations collected by the Salvation Army in Buchanan County stay in our county. There are many ways these funds are used to help those in need of assistance, such in our schools. Donations are used by various organizations in the county to help those in need, and may go directly to those needing assistance. These are just a few of the ways the donations are used.
Mary Cook, who attended as a guest, said she was at one time involved with the Salvation Army and spoke about some of her experiences with the organization. She played in the Salvation Army band, as did both her parents.
After our program, several members talked about past Christmas memories. Delicious treats were served by Pat Greenley and Dorothy Decker.