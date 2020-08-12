INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, August 8, saw the abbreviated 2020 racing season come to an end with the running of the season championship races at the Independence Motor Speedway. Several of the racing division championships were decided in dramatic fashion.
The Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car Class came into the night with Leah Wroten holding a 2-point advantage over fellow Independence driver Tom Schmitt. Wroten needed to finish no more than one position behind Schmitt to earn the season championship. With Phil Holtz racing out front and both Schmitt and Wroten headed to the front, Wroten was involved in a skirmish that sent her to the back of the 20-car field.
Wroten then charged back to the front as a young lady on a mission. When the checkers flew, it was Holtz taking the win with Schmitt in second, Kevin Rose was in third and Wroten raced all the way back to fourth. The finish ended the season point standings in a tie with Schmitt and Wroten, the tie breaker was feature wins with Wroten holding the advantage.
Wroten stated in victory lane, “Winning a track championship was not even on our radar this year. As a rookie in the IMCA Stock Car Class, all I wanted to do was get seat time and finish races.”
The same scenario played out in the Ratchford Trucking and Excavating IMCA Sportmods. Tony Olson came in to the night with a 1-point advantage in the season standings ahead of Kip Siems. Troy Bauer took the lead early and raced out front the entire main event as the battle for the track championship unfolded behind him.
Siems raced to the front and Olson raced to high in turn 4 and dropped his right rear off the track, which caused him to drop way back in the field. Olson charged back through the pack to earn a top 5, crossing under the checkers a position behind Siems. With the finish, Olson and Siems tied in points earned, but Olson held the tie breaker in feature wins to earn the season-long track Championship.
Jeff Aikey put an exclamation point on a great season in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds Saturday night. Aikey started the 20-lap season championship in the sixth row, with his teammate, Kolin Hibdon, in the second row. Hibdon took the lead early and appeared to have the race in the bag until his mentor chased him down and made a late race charge to the win. Aikey scored his first-ever IMCA Modified track championship as well as winning the season Championship main event.
The Chrisite Door Hobby Stocks saw a first-time winner make his way to victory lane on Saturday night. Independence driver Marcus Wayne scored his first-ever win at his hometown track in the season championship main event. Kaden Reynolds had built a comfortable lead in season points and, with a fifth place finish, the 18-year-old from Cedar Rapids earned the season-long track championship.
Another first-time winner on Saturday night was David Balik in the Indee Sport Compacts. Balik started racing Indee late in the year and earned his first win in the championship feature. Alicia Steepleton needed only to take the green flag in the season championship main event to score the season-long point title.
The Indee Micro Mods division has become the Dugan family show on Saturday nights.
The season championship main event went to Chad Dugan with Matt Dugan using a season full of consistent finishes with no DNFs to win the track championship.
The Budweiser Late Models decided their season championships a week ago but the Late Models ran a draw and redraw show on Saturday night. Sean Johnson ended the season on a high note by scoring his third consecutive feature win.
Saturday night’s racing program brought the curtain down on the 2020 season. The promoters and staff of the Independence Motor Speedway would like to thank all the competitors and fans for attending the races this year, and we look forward to a much bigger and better season in 2021.
Independence Motor Speedway
Saturday, August 8
Season Championships
BURCO SALES IMCA STOCK CARS
- 7H Phil Holtz, Manchester
- 15 Tom Schmitt, Independence
- 22K Kevin Rose, Waterloo
- 14C Leah Wroten, Independence
- 99D Damon Murty, Chelsea
2020 Track Champion – Leah Wroten
RATCHFORD TRUCKING & EXCAVATING IMCA SPORTMODS
- 9K Troy Bauer, Monticello
- 35 Kyle Bentley, Rowley
- SS16 Kip Siems, Cedar Falls
- T23 Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids
- K3 Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids
2020 Track Champion – Tony Olson
PERFORMANCE BODIES IMCA MODIFIEDS
- 77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls
- 48K Kolin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nevada
- 27M Mark Schulte, Delhi
- 11B Mike Burbridge, Delhi
- 71C Troy Cordes, Dunkerton
2020 Track Champion – Jeff Aikey
CHRISTIE DOOR IMCA HOBBY STOCKS
- 5 Marcus Wayne, Independence
- 55 Vince Buccholz, Cedar Falls
- 357 Brett Vanous, Quasqueton
- 24T Tyler Olliendieck, Tripoli
- 1 Kaden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids
2020 Track Champion – Kaden Reynolds
INDEE COMPACTS
- 31 David Balik, Fort Atkinson
- 89 Christian Grady, Cedar Rapids
- 24 Korey Lana, Center Point
- 13 Chris Claypoole, Mechanicsville
- 11 Rick Hempstead, Manchester
2020 Track Champion – Alicia Steepleton
INDEE MICRO MODS
- 1 Chad Dugan, Waukon
- 51 Cole McNeal, Dysart
- 19X Matt Dugan, Garnavillo
- 6 Don Erger, Brandon
- 41 Skyler Dugan, Waukon
2020 Track Champion – Matt Dugan
BUDWEISER LATE MODELS
- 8R Sean Johnson, Independence
- 53 Darren Ackerman, Elk Run Heights
- 98 Travis Smock, Independence
- 2P Jon Passick, Waterloo
- 13Jr Colt Leal, Dubuque