Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Parade Pace Car

The Independence Motor Speedway Pace Car is driven in the July 4, 2019, parade in Independence.

 FILE PHOTO

INDEPENDENCE — Opening day at the Independence Motor Speedway remains up in the air.

Mick Trier, the Independence Motor Speedway promoter for the 2020 racing season, released a statement on Wednesday.

“These are crazy times we are living in, but one thing is certain, we will get through this together, and we will have a racing season,” he said. “It’s the perfect time to work on those race cars — while social distancing, of course. Right now our start date is a little uncertain, but as soon as we get the green light, we’ll be ready to go. In the mean time, stay safe, check on your neighbors (at a distance), and we’ll see each other soon.”

More information regarding upcoming racing events will be released as soon as decisions are made, according to a news release from speedway spokesman Jerry Mackey.