INDEPENDENCE — Opening day at the Independence Motor Speedway remains up in the air.
Mick Trier, the Independence Motor Speedway promoter for the 2020 racing season, released a statement on Wednesday.
“These are crazy times we are living in, but one thing is certain, we will get through this together, and we will have a racing season,” he said. “It’s the perfect time to work on those race cars — while social distancing, of course. Right now our start date is a little uncertain, but as soon as we get the green light, we’ll be ready to go. In the mean time, stay safe, check on your neighbors (at a distance), and we’ll see each other soon.”
More information regarding upcoming racing events will be released as soon as decisions are made, according to a news release from speedway spokesman Jerry Mackey.