INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Motor Speedway will hold night number two of the points season this coming Saturday night (tonight), June 6, in front of a live crowd for the first time this year. Independence Motor Speedway, under the promotions of jjamracing, which is comprised of Mick Trier and his partner Justin Temeyer, are anxious to get the racing season started with fans in attendance.
Racing will be run under the IMCA banner with seven classes of race cars in action – Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sportmods, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, and Micro Mods will be racing.
The 3/8-mile track located on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds in Independence will see the grandstand gates open at 4:30 p.m.; the pit gate will open at 3:30 p.m. with warm ups set for 6 p.m. Racing will follow.