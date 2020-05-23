INDEPENDENCE — The 2020 racing season will see its first green flag of the season tonight, Saturday, May 23. Cars in seven classes will return to flying around the 3/8 mile dirt track on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds.
The season opener for 2020 will be very different as the track will open under the Iowa governor’s restrictions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which means the grandstand will be closed.
Each race car entering the pit area will be allowed to be accompanied by 10 people, the social distancing guidelines will be in effect and cars will be pitted a minimum of six feet apart.
Fans will have the opportunity to watch the nights racing action by logging on to Done Right TV. The live streaming service will carry a one-time charge and will not require a membership to watch from the comfort of your living room.
All Independence Motor Speedway classes of race cars including Late Models, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Micro Mods and Sport Compacts will all be in action with hot laps scheduled to take to the track at 6 p.m. with racing to follow.
More information regarding Saturday nights season opener at the Independence Motor Speedway can be found at jjamracing.net